Patriots select Ja’Whaun Bentley in fifth round of 2018 NFL Draft
FOXBOROUGH — After two trades down, the Patriots made inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley their first Day 3 selection of the 2018 NFL Draft.
New England on Saturday took Bentley with the No. 143 overall pick, the sixth pick of the fifth round.
Bentley, who played college football at Purdue, is 6 feet 2 inches and 260 pounds, according to his NFL.com scouting profile and the Purdue roster from last season, though some online scouting services have him listed at 246 pounds, which would be more in line with what the Patriots tend to go for at linebacker.
Pats Nation Let’s Go!!
— Ja’Whaun (JB) Bentley🦍 (@NVBentley33) April 28, 2018
Bentley is considered a strong player who relishes contact, but is better suited to play the run than the pass. If that holds true once Bentley gets to New England, he would compete with Elandon Roberts as a linebacker who fits better in that role.