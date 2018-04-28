FOXBOROUGH — After two trades down, the Patriots made inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley their first Day 3 selection of the 2018 NFL Draft.

New England on Saturday took Bentley with the No. 143 overall pick, the sixth pick of the fifth round.

Bentley, who played college football at Purdue, is 6 feet 2 inches and 260 pounds, according to his NFL.com scouting profile and the Purdue roster from last season, though some online scouting services have him listed at 246 pounds, which would be more in line with what the Patriots tend to go for at linebacker.

Pats Nation Let’s Go!! — Ja’Whaun (JB) Bentley🦍 (@NVBentley33) April 28, 2018

Bentley is considered a strong player who relishes contact, but is better suited to play the run than the pass. If that holds true once Bentley gets to New England, he would compete with Elandon Roberts as a linebacker who fits better in that role.

Bentley was the second-ranked draft-eligible linebacker in college football in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus’ rankings. In his 2017 campaign, Bentley started 11 games and played in 12, recording 97 tackles (11.5 for loss), one sack, one interception, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Here’s a look at his pick-6 against Minnesota last season that wrapped up the Boilermakers’ win: The Glenarden, Md., native and DeMatha Catholic product ran a 4.75 second 40-yard-dash and a 7.12 second three-cone drill at his Pro Day. Along with Roberts, Bentley joins Nicholas Grigsby, Harvey Langi and Marquis Flowers as potential backups to Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy.