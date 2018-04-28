Patriots open final day of NFL Draft by trading down — twice

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick watches during Georgia Pro Day. –AP Photo/Todd Kirkland
By
9:54 AM

FOXBOROUGH — Trader Bill is at it again.

For the fourth time so far in the 2018 NFL Draft, Bill Belichick and the Patriots traded down, dealing the 114th pick to the Lions shortly after trading the 105th pick to the Browns on Saturday.

The Patriots traded the 105th pick for Nos. 114 and 178, and then flipped the 114th pick for a 2019 third-round pick, according to ESPN. As it stands now, the Patriots have five picks remaining: 143 (fifth round), 178, 198, 210 (sixth round), and 219 (seventh round).

Cleveland took former Florida receiver Antonio Callaway with the 105th pick, which Patriots had acquired earlier in a second-round trade with the Bears. The Lions used the 114th pick on Alabama defensive end Da’Shawn Hand.

