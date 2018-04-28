Patriots pick QB for 9th time in Brady era during busy draft

LSU quarterback Danny Etling (16) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame.
LSU quarterback Danny Etling (16) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame. –John Raoux / AP Photo
AP,
April 28, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Add LSU’s Danny Etling to the list of quarterbacks drafted by the New England Patriots since they took Tom Brady 18 years ago.

As a seventh-round pick, odds favor him joining the previous eight who didn’t replace the franchise icon set to turn 41 this summer.

Still, director of player personnel Nick Caserio figured there was a decent chance the Patriots would add someone to Brady’s room during a busy draft that featured nine picks and 10 trades over three days a year after New England made just four selections.

“We knew we were going to add to a quarterback to our team at some point,” Caserio said after the draft ended Saturday. “We think Danny has some decent traits and decent qualities to work with.”

Advertisement

New England used the draft’s final day to fill a handful of needs on both sides of the ball and gained three picks for next season, including a third-rounder from Detroit. As of the draft’s conclusion, New England holds 12 picks for 2019.

“Busy weekend and a lot of effort from a lot of people,” Caserio said. “This is not a one-man show. This is a team effort and embodies what this program is about … putting the team first and doing your job.”

After making six trades during the first four rounds, the Patriots addressed the linebacker spot with their first two picks Saturday. New England took Purdue’s Ja’Whaun Bentley with the 143rd overall pick in the fifth round and Arizona State’s Christian Sam in the sixth (No. 178).

The Patriots then shifted to offense, taking Miami slot wide receiver Braxton Berrios at No. 210 in the sixth following by Etling with the 219th choice. New England also took Western Carolina defensive back Keion Crossen (No. 243) and Florida State tight end Ryan Izzo (No. 250) in the seventh round.

Etling will join Brady and backup Brian Hoyer on the depth chart after throwing for 2,463 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions last season.

Advertisement

“I don’t have any expectations other than going in and learning as much information as you can and preparing for your chance when it comes,” Etling said. “You just want to watch a guy who’s so great and know how he does it.”

Etling spent his freshman and sophomore years at Purdue and was a teammate and close friend of Bentley.

Here are some other things to know about the Patriots’ draft:

ANOTHER BOILERMAKER: A three-time captain at Purdue, Bentley follows a line of Purdue linebackers under coach Bill Belichick. Rosevelt Colvin played in New England for six seasons (2003-08) and Rob Ninkovich retired before the start of training camp last year after eight seasons.

REPUTATION DEFENDER: Sam tried to discount an NFL.com profile that suggested he doesn’t like to practice.

“Everyone has their own opinion and it’s something I can’t control, but I felt that wasn’t true,” Sam said. “I’m a guy who takes pride in practice because I know how big it is to prepare so you can play at a high level.”

The Texas native played cornerback until his junior year of high school and was a special teams player for the Sun Devils.

IN THE SLOT: The loss of receiver Danny Amendola to AFC East-rival Miami goes beyond the departure of one of Brady’s most-trusted targets. It also created the need for a punt returner that was addressed with the drafting of Berrios. In four years at Miami, Berrios averaged 10.4 yards on punt returns.

Advertisement

“I absolutely love it. There’s something about it that gives you an adrenaline rush,” the 5-9, 183-pound Berrios said.

STILL NEED: Etling will compete for a roster spot, yet it would appear the Patriots are comfortable with the idea of finding Brady’s potential replacement next year, especially with two second-round picks and three third-rounders. Even with the additions of Bentley and Sam, New England figures to remain active for linebacker help.

TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL Draft 2018 NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Al Horford celebrates during the first quarter against the Bucks. The Celtics won Game 7 and advanced to play the 76ers.
Celtics
Celtics fly past Bucks in Game 7, setting up a date with the 76ers April 28, 2018 | 10:33 PM
Teal Bunbury scored the lone goal Saturday night in a 1-0 win for the Revolution.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury and Matt Turner help Revolution beat Sporting KC 1-0 April 28, 2018 | 9:49 PM
Eduardo Nunez reacts after striking out to end the game against the Rays.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall victim to scorching hot Rays April 28, 2018 | 8:43 PM
Pablo Sandoval
MLB
Pablo Sandoval makes MLB pitching debut April 28, 2018 | 8:25 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) breaks up a pass intended for Lightning center J.T. Miller during the second period of Game 1 Saturday.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 win over the Lightning April 28, 2018 | 8:10 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's a look at the Patriots' picks for the 2019 NFL Draft April 28, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal during the third period Saturday. The Bruins went on to beat the Lightning, 6-2, in Game 1.
Bruins
Rick Nash and Patrice Bergeron fuel Bruins past Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 April 28, 2018 | 6:40 PM
The Oakland Raiders traded up in the fifth round on Saturday to take Maurice Hurst, who fell from a projected first-round pick to off some draft boards due to concerns from a heart condition that got him sent home from the combine.
Patriots
Xaverian’s Maurice Hurst selected by Raiders in fifth round April 28, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) tries to show the officials his broken skate blade after a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Bruins
Why play wasn't stopped for Tuukka Rask's skate April 28, 2018 | 5:43 PM
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Anton Stralman, Rick Nash
Bruins
Live updates from Game 1 of the Bruins-Lightning series April 28, 2018 | 3:01 PM
Ja'Whaun Bentley Purdue
Patriots
Patriots select Ja’Whaun Bentley in fifth round of 2018 NFL Draft April 28, 2018 | 2:54 PM
Shaquem Griffin NFL Draft
NFL
Seahawks select one-handed linebacker Shaquem Griffin April 28, 2018 | 2:14 PM
NFL
Browns select troubled Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway in 2018 NFL Draft April 28, 2018 | 1:40 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots open final day of NFL Draft by trading down — twice April 28, 2018 | 9:54 AM
Pyrotechnics are fired off the top of AT&T Stadium at the end of the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
NFL
Who are the best available prospects on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft? April 28, 2018 | 5:21 AM
MLB
Shohei Ohtani sprains ankle, day to day with next start on Tuesday April 28, 2018 | 2:52 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots have 5 picks on Day 3 of NFL draft April 28, 2018 | 2:11 AM
North squad cornerback Duke Dawson of Florida in action during the North teams practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Patriots
Meet Duke Dawson, the Patriots’ newest defensive back April 27, 2018 | 11:33 PM
Andrew Benintendi, Wilson Ramos
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Rays 4-3 at Fenway April 27, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Former player Vince Young walks off the stage after announcing Boston College's Harold Landry as the Tennessee Titans' pick during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
NFL
The Titans draft Boston College linebacker Harold Landry April 27, 2018 | 8:04 PM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
Patriots
Patriots trade back twice in second round of 2018 NFL Draft April 27, 2018 | 7:56 PM
Serena Williams
Tennis
'I’m an athlete. He’s a business guy. I’m black. He’s white.' April 27, 2018 | 7:04 PM
Bruins
What the Bruins and Lightning had to say about their upcoming series April 27, 2018 | 6:55 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins
Bruins
NHL, Marchand deny reports he was asked to stop licking people April 27, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Jason Witten
NFL
Jason Witten is reportedly retiring from football for 'MNF' April 27, 2018 | 5:48 PM
TB12
Patriots
What was Tom Brady up to at UCLA? April 27, 2018 | 5:41 PM
Brock Crouch
Sports News
'That is incredibly rare you have this success story' April 27, 2018 | 4:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, second from right, restrains guard Rajon Rondo (9) after being called for a technical foul during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in New Orleans, Saturday, April 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)
NBA
Rajon Rondo says he hates his playoff nickname April 27, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Red Sox activate Xander Bogaerts, place Brock Holt on 10-day DL April 27, 2018 | 4:00 PM
The Bergeron-Stamkos matchup are just one of a few things to watch in the Bruins-Lightning series.
Bruins
5 things the Bruins must do to beat the Lightning April 27, 2018 | 3:19 PM