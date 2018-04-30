5 things to know about Keion Crossen

The cornerback comes from the same school as former Patriots wide receiver David Patten.

Western Carolina's Keion Crossen (left) attempts to make a tackle against North Carolina.
Western Carolina's Keion Crossen (left) attempts to make a tackle against North Carolina. –Lance King / Getty Images
By
11:48 AM

The Patriots selected Keion Crossen, a cornerback from Western Carolina, in the seventh round (243rd overall) of the NFL Draft Saturday.

Crossen is listed at 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, but his athleticism and speed set him apart from many other players at his position.

Here are some things you need to know about the secondary sleeper.

Getting drafted out of Western Carolina isn’t common…

…but it is more common than you might think. Seven players had been drafted from WCU prior to this year, but Crossen was the first since 1994.

He was the only player chosen from the Southern Conference in 2018, though his teammate Detrez Newsome recently signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.

If he does play for the Patriots, he won’t be the first WCU player to do so.

Advertisement

Remember David Patten? The WCU product reeled in 165 passes in four seasons for the Patriots, spanning from 2001-2004, including a breakout 61-catch campaign in 2002.

Patten, who went undrafted, racked up 16 touchdown receptions with the Patriots en route to three Super Bowl titles. The wide receiver even hauled in the Patriots’ only offensive touchdown in their 20-17 win over the Rams.

He also became the sixth player in NFL history to run, catch, and throw for a touchdown in the same game back in 2001, showing versatility that the former returner and running back Crossen has a chance to emulate.

Unsurprisingly, Crossen put up big numbers in college.

Crossen played in all 12 games as a freshman, racking up 17 tackles in his rookie campaign. The next year, he intercepted two passes, and his junior season he finished with 61 tackles and broke up seven passes.

As a senior, he bumped that number to 67 tackles, including 39 solo stops. He batted down a pass in the end zone on the final play against Samford, halting a 27-game winless drought against nationally ranked FCS competition.

Just how fast is he?

Obviously he’s a speedy guy, but how speedy are we talking here? He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and was the SoCon champion in the 100-meter dash for the track team his junior year. He set a school record in the preliminary rounds with a time of 10:33.

Advertisement

That came after a standout high school track career that saw him finish second in the state in the 400-meter dash.

He wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine.

He did attend a couple of Pro Days, though, and his 40 time would have put him near the top of the leaderboard at the Combine.

Crossen’s vertical (39.5) would have ranked second among cornerbacks, and his three-cone shuffle (6.67) and broad jump (10’11”) would have both been third.

He’s been defying expectations his whole life, and earning a spot on the Patriots is the next challenge.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL NFL Draft 2018
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Jayson Tatum drives past Joel Embiid and accelerates toward the rim.
Celtics
Which team actually relies more on youth, the Celtics or the 76ers? April 30, 2018 | 11:41 AM
NFL Draft Football Patriots
Patriots
Everything the Patriots did since the 2018 NFL Draft started April 30, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox historical comparisons: How the 2018 team lines up April 30, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Braxton Berrios
Patriots
5 things to know about Braxton Berrios, the Patriots' newest slot receiver April 30, 2018 | 8:59 AM
John Henry, Joe Kelly
Red Sox
Joe Kelly serves his suspension in the Fenway bleachers April 30, 2018 | 8:42 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
What the Celtics had to say about their upcoming series against the 76ers April 29, 2018 | 6:49 PM
NBA
What the Bucks had to say about their offseason April 29, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Pirates starting pitcher Nick Kingham delivers in the first inning Sunday.
Sports
Kingham flirts with perfecto in MLB debut, Pirates top Cards April 29, 2018 | 6:13 PM
Marcus Smart dribbles against Ben Simmons in a game at TD Garden earlier this season. The Celtics and 76ers will match up in the Eastern Conference semifinals starting Monday night.
Celtics
A look at the Celtics-76ers schedule April 29, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Sandy Leon drops the bat after hitting the game-winning RBI single against the Rays during eighth-inning action at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox avoid sweep after rallying against Rays April 29, 2018 | 4:27 PM
LeBron James drives to the basket in the first half of Game 7 Sunday in Cleveland.
NBA
LeBron James carries Cavaliers past Pacers in Game 7 April 29, 2018 | 4:11 PM
Boston, MA: 4-28-18: The Celtics Jaylen Brown was limping as he headed to the locker room after getting hurt in the second quarter. The Boston Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for Game Seven of their NBA Eastern Conference first round playoff series at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Here's the latest on Jaylen Brown's hamstring injury April 29, 2018 | 2:49 PM
Christian Sam
Patriots
5 things to know about Christian Sam, one of the Patriots' newest linebackers April 29, 2018 | 1:22 PM
Tennis
Nadal wins 11th Barcelona title, unbeaten in 46 sets on clay April 29, 2018 | 1:15 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
The Celtics found a new Big Three, at least for one important night April 29, 2018 | 11:58 AM
Drew Bledsoe Celtics
Celtics
Terry Rozier on Drew Bledsoe's Game 7 cameo: 'That was dope' April 29, 2018 | 10:59 AM
Al Horford Celtics
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' series-clinching Game 7 win over the Bucks April 29, 2018 | 9:10 AM
National
Shaquem Griffin finally hears his name at NFL draft April 29, 2018 | 5:34 AM
Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) celebrates after a basket against the Bucks during the fourth quarter of Game 7.
Celtics
Celtics stare down adversity, look forward to 76ers April 29, 2018 | 5:32 AM
LSU quarterback Danny Etling (16) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame.
Patriots
Patriots pick QB for 9th time in Brady era during busy draft April 28, 2018 | 10:57 PM
Al Horford celebrates during the first quarter against the Bucks. The Celtics won Game 7 and advanced to play the 76ers.
Celtics
Celtics fly past Bucks in Game 7, setting up a date with the 76ers April 28, 2018 | 10:33 PM
Teal Bunbury scored the lone goal Saturday night in a 1-0 win for the Revolution.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury and Matt Turner help Revolution beat Sporting KC 1-0 April 28, 2018 | 9:49 PM
Eduardo Nunez reacts after striking out to end the game against the Rays.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall victim to scorching hot Rays April 28, 2018 | 8:43 PM
Pablo Sandoval
MLB
Pablo Sandoval makes MLB pitching debut April 28, 2018 | 8:25 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) breaks up a pass intended for Lightning center J.T. Miller during the second period of Game 1 Saturday.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 win over the Lightning April 28, 2018 | 8:10 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's a look at the Patriots' picks for the 2019 NFL Draft April 28, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal during the third period Saturday. The Bruins went on to beat the Lightning, 6-2, in Game 1.
Bruins
Rick Nash and Patrice Bergeron fuel Bruins past Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 April 28, 2018 | 6:40 PM
The Oakland Raiders traded up in the fifth round on Saturday to take Maurice Hurst, who fell from a projected first-round pick to off some draft boards due to concerns from a heart condition that got him sent home from the combine.
Patriots
Xaverian’s Maurice Hurst selected by Raiders in fifth round April 28, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) tries to show the officials his broken skate blade after a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Bruins
Why play wasn't stopped for Tuukka Rask's skate April 28, 2018 | 5:43 PM
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Anton Stralman, Rick Nash
Bruins
Live updates from Game 1 of the Bruins-Lightning series April 28, 2018 | 3:01 PM