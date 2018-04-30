Everything the Patriots did since the 2018 NFL Draft started

NFL Draft Football Patriots
New England Patriots hats are shown prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. –AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
By
Rachel Bowers
10:35 AM

During the 2018 NFL Draft, the Patriots made eight trades and drafted nine players. So here is a two-minute drill-style rundown of all of those moves:

First round

Pick No. 23: Drafted Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia.

Pick No. 31: Drafted Sony Michel, RB, Georgia.

Second round

Pick No. 43: Traded to Detroit for Nos. 51 and 117.

Pick No. 51: Traded to Chicago for No. 105 and a 2019 second-rounder.

Pick No. 56: Drafted Duke Dawson, CB, Florida.

Pick No. 63: Traded to Tampa Bay, along with No. 117, for No. 56, where New England drafted Dawson.

Third round

Pick No. 95: Traded to San Francisco for No. 143 and OL Trent Brown.

Fourth round

Pick No. 105: Traded to Cleveland for Nos. 114 and 178.

Pick No. 114: Traded to Detroit for a 2019 third-rounder.

Pick No. 117: Traded to Tampa Bay, along with No. 63, for No. 56, where New England drafted Dawson.

Fifth round

Pick No. 143: Drafted Ju’Whaun Bentley, LB, Purdue.

Sixth round

Pick No. 178: Drafted Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State.

Pick No. 198: Traded to Kansas City for two seventh-rounders, Nos. 233 and 243.

Pick No. 210: Drafted Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami.

Seventh round

Pick No. 219: Drafted Danny Etling, QB, LSU.

Pick No. 233: Traded to Philadelphia for No. 250 and a 2019 seventh-rounder.

Pick No. 243: Drafted Keion Crossen, CB, Western Carolina.

Pick No. 250: Drafted Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State.

Undrafted free agents/tryouts

Corey Bojorquez, P, New Mexico

John Atkins, DT, Georgia

Chris Lacy, WR, Oklahoma State

Shane Wimann, TE, Northern Illinois

Ralph Webb, RB, Vanderbilt

Frank Herron, DT, LSU

J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland

Trent Harris, DE, Miami

