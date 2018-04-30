Tom Brady takes the 5th on question about the Patriots

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s answers to questions posed at the Milken Institute Global Conference Monday are sure to raise some eyebrows.

Jim Gray, who interviews Brady weekly during the season, asked Brady if he felt appreciated by the Patriots and “do they have the appropriate gratitude for what you have achieved?’’

“I plead the fifth,’’ Brady said, referring to the constitutional amendment that protects people from self-incrimination.

After a few laughs, Brady elaborated.

“I think everybody in general wants to be appreciated more,’’ Brady said.

Gray’s final question was “Are you happy?’’

“I have my moments,’’ Brady said.

The lukewarm remarks come following a season that included reports of discord among the Patriots’ leadership – Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft – and the reduction of team privileges for Brady’s business partner and trainer, Alex Guerrero. The season also ended with disappointment – a loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl that included a puzzling decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler – as well as the loss of several key free agents and uncertaintly surrounding star tight end Rob Gronkowski’s future with the team. Gronkowski has since said he plans to play in 2018.

Brady did compliment Belichick during the interview.

“He’s an incredible coach. He’s been an incredible mentor for me. He’s taught me so much football … I wouldn’t be sitting here without his coaching,’’ Brady said.

He said Belichick was “not the easiest coach to play for.’’

Brady used the Milken conference platform to reiterate that he planned to play in 2018, something his agent, Don Yee, also did last week. Brady has indicated for a while he plans to play well into his 40s – he’ll turn 41 this summer – but a recent ESPN report cast some doubt on his plans.