Patriots reportedly had interest in trading up to get Baker Mayfield

Roger Goodell
Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at the podium after the Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. –AP Photo/David J. Phillip
By
Matt Pepin
12:39 PM

The agent for quarterback Baker Mayfield said the Patriots were interested in trading up to the No. 2 pick in last week’s draft to take Mayfield if he was not the top overall pick by the Browns.

Agent Jack Mills disclosed the information during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Andrew Brandt, a Sports Illustrated columnist.

“We had another team which is going to surprise you. Another team had said, ‘You may get a big surprise on draft day, at No. 2, if he’s available.’ And it was the Patriots,’’ Mills said. “They had 23 and they had 31 and they had two seconds. We thought, ‘That’s gonna be a heck of a move, to get up that high from where they are.’ And of course he wasn’t available so we never knew if that was reality or not.’’

Advertisement

Mayfield, who played college football at Oklahoma, was chosen No. 1 and the Giants then selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2. The Patriots ended up using their two first-round picks to get Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn at No. 23 and Georgia running back Sony Michel at 31.

The Patriots ended up selecting a quarterback in the seventh round, LSU’s Danny Etling.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft 2018
