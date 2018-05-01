FROM

Texans hire Patriots national scout James Liipfert

Patriots logo in place for Super Bowl 51. –Stan Grossfeld / The Boston Globe
The Patriots lost a trusted member of their scouting department, James Liipfert, who was hired away by the Texans as their new director of college scouting, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Liipfert, who held the title of national scout with the Patriots, had been in the New England front office since 2009. The former Georgia State linebacker started as a scouting assistant, was promoted to area scout in 2010 and then to national scout in 2015.

It’s not the first time this year the Texans have shown interest in the Patriots personnel staff. They tried to interview both director of player personnel Nick Caserio and director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort in January for their then-vacant general manager position, but New England blocked both interviews. Houston eventually hired Brian Gaine.

