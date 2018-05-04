The Celtics stormed back from a 22-point deficit to beat the 76ers 108-103 and take a 2-0 series lead. David Price allowed nine runs for the Red Sox in their 11-5 defeat to the Rangers. And the Bruins take on the Lightning in Game 4 at 7 p.m. Friday.

Will Matt Ryan’s new deal lead to contract negotiations for Tom Brady?

Matt Ryan agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on a five-year contract extension that will reportedly pay him $150 million over five years with $100 million guaranteed. The quarterback is the first NFL player to reach the $30 million a year mark.

Advertisement

Ryan was slated to hit free agency next offseason, but Atlanta locked up their four-time Pro Bowl selection long-term. The extension came after mega-deals for Jimmy Garoppolo (five years, $137.5 million with San Francisco) and Kirk Cousins (three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million deal with Minnesota), and in advance of an anticipated massive extension for Aaron Rodgers.

Ryan, who holds a 96-63 regular season record and a 4-6 postseason mark, would have made $20 million this season without the extension. In a statement, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said, “This extension was our primary focus this offseason. Matt has been a pillar of stability for this franchise for a decade, and it is a great feeling knowing that he will remain at our helm for six more years.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss raises the point that Tom Brady “could make a case to be aligned with any of those players.” Brady, of course, has a 196-55 regular season record, a 27-10 playoff mark, and a Super Bowl ring for every finger on his throwing hand.

“Again, that’s never been his mindset at the negotiating table,” Reiss writes. “But Ryan’s deal — coupled with a quarterback market that continues to grow — makes it timely to revisit just how good the Patriots have it financially with Brady’s current deal.”

Advertisement

Per Reiss, Brady’s most recent extension, signed in 2016, gave him an average of $20.5 million per season in “new money.” Today, that total places him squarely in the middle of starting NFL quarterbacks. He’s ranked 16th, well behind Ryan and the rest of the top earners. Brady’s focus during those negotiations was on guaranteed money rather than average salary per season, but now that Cousins is inking a fully guaranteed bottom line, the fact that 68.3 percent of the Patriots quarterback’s contract was guaranteed seems rather quaint.

Four of the last five contract extensions for Brady were signed with two years left on his current deal. That’s the situation he finds himself in once more. Although No. 12 reportedly would “most certainly entertain” contract negotiations, owner Robert Kraft had no immediate plans to meet at the bargaining table last month.

“He’ll be 41 when the season starts,” Kraft told The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe in April. “Neither side has an issue with it. If it becomes an issue, we’ll deal with it.”

4 takeaways from the Celtics’ wild 22-point comeback over the 76ers in Game 2: The Celtics bounced back from an early punch in the mouth on Thursday night, staging a 22-point comeback to take a 2-0 series lead. Home-court advantage and a spark off the bench made the difference for Boston as Philadelphia faced a lineup conundrum. (Boston.com)

Robert Kraft doesn’t just sit courtside — he’s a real fan: The Patriots owner was sitting courtside at the TD Garden for Game 2 alongside Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and Meek Mill. As Kraft told Boston.com, his Celtics fandom runs deep and used to require a more surreptitious view of the game.

Advertisement

“I’ve been a big Boston sports fan since the good Lord put me on the Earth,” he said. (Boston.com)

‘Overthinking’ Ben Simmons scored 1 point in the 76ers’ Game 2 defeat: Philadelphia’s rookie point guard hit an early free throw to put the 76ers up 11-5 and did not score again. When Simmons was asked what led to the scoreline, he said the error was self-inflicted and a result of “thinking too much.” (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: