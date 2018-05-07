Bill Parcells cautions against underestimating the Patriots

Hall of Fame football coach Bill Parcells is not buying in on the notion that all of the news from the Patriots offseason will lead to the beginning of the end of the dynasty.

“I don’t pay any attention to that,’’ Parcells said in an interview posted on The Athletic. “Nobody knows what’s what exactly. You are just hearing gossip and conjecture and opinion. I don’t put much stock in that.

“Having been in a position myself as a head coach, a lot of things are said about an organization, the coaching staff and the owner. Some of the things are just flat-out not true. Yet they get out and they get publicized because they make good headlines. The only thing you’ve got to do is watch the product on the field. When the season starts, all this offseason stuff, it doesn’t mean anything. Nothing.’’

Parcells, who coached the Patriots from 1993 through 1996 and led them to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXI, is not about to write off Bill Belichick and Tom Brady either.

“I wouldn’t underestimate them,’’ he said. “Their track record is illustrious. You know, all things come to an end. We all know that. New England had quite a few players last year that couldn’t play defensively because of injuries. Some of them are coming back. Defense was one of their Achilles’ heels. If they can improve there, we know they are going to have the firepower.

“They have a prolific passer. They have [Julian] Edelman coming back, [Rob ]Gronkowski is a target. They have some runners. Their back [James White] is a very, very good pass receiver. They got that young back from Georgia [first-round draft pick Sony Michel], who looks like he can score touchdowns if he gets a step or so.

“I don’t see anybody right now in their division that I would say has the upper hand on them, that’s for sure. If you can win your division, you are a long way down the road to doing something.’’