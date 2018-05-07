The Bruins’ season ended Sunday after a 3-1 defeat to the Lightning knocked them out of the NHL playoffs. Chris Sale had 12 strikeouts as the Red Sox beat the Rangers 6-1. On Monday, The Celtics have a chance at a second-round sweep in their Game 4 matchup against the 76ers at 6 p.m.

More details emerge on the Patriots’ 2018 NFL Draft decision-making

In Peter King’s Monday Morning Quarterback column, he shed some light on the Patriots’ decision-making on draft day. According to King, even if the Tennessee Titans hadn’t leaped over New England to take Rashaan Evans, the Patriots would not have taken Evans at No. 23.

The Alabama linebacker looked like he could fill a need for the Patriots during the pre-draft process, but King wrote that the team was not sure if he could be a three-down linebacker. Mike Vrabel and the Titans believe he will be. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported Evans to the Patriots wasn’t in the cards.

“On Friday morning I spoke to someone in the Patriots organization,” Schefter said, per 247 Sports. “I go, ‘Disappointment that you guys didn’t get Rashaan Evans?’ They’re like, ‘No, that wasn’t the guy we were going for. I know people think that’s who we were going for, but that wasn’t who we were going for.'”

The Patriots ended up taking Georgia tackle Isaiah Wynn with the No. 23 pick. King wrote that Wynn “fills a hole at tackle, and gives the Patriots (with Trent Brown) legitimate competition at a position of need.”

King added that the Patriots’ trade with San Francisco for right tackle Trent Brown came after the 49ers spent the entire spring trying to find a trade partner. The 49ers didn’t think Brown fit their zone-rushing offense, King writes, but New England acquired a potential starter at a need position.

Andrew Benintendi helped out with a marriage proposal at Fenway Park:

It's hard not to be romantic about baseball. pic.twitter.com/4i5EgIbKM0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 7, 2018

