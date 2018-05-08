Jason McCourty had no problem getting the Patriots jersey number he wanted

Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon has worn No. 30 for years, but newly acquired Jason McCourty said it was an easy sell getting his fellow Rutgers alumnus to switch numbers.

“He actually was on the verge of wanting to switch numbers, as well,’’ McCourty said Tuesday. “So, just in our Rutgers way, we were able to work it all out and everybody walks away happy.’’

Harmon will wear No. 21, previously worn by Malcolm Butler. McCourty will wear No. 30 (his twin brother, Devin McCourty, wears No. 32).