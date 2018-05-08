Look away, Red Sox fans.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez were spotted together at the Met Gala in the New York Monday evening. Rodriguez shared a photo of the spiffy-looking pair on Instagram.

“I’ve known this 5-time world champion for a long time,” he wrote in the caption. “Nobody does it better and he’s still going strong.”

The two athletes from rivaling sports cities attended the black-tie event, which benefits Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, with their respective significant others. Brady walked the red carpet with wife Gisele Bündchen, while Rodriguez walked with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.