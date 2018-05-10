Morning sports update: Meek Mill explains his friendship with ‘real dude’ Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft Meek Mill
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft chats with rapper Meek Mill in their courtside seats as the Boston Celtics hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
9:02 AM

Jayson Tatum had 25 points and Jaylen Brown added 24 more as the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference finals with a 114-112 win over the 76ers in Game 5. Aaron Judge blasted a home run off Craig Kimbrel in the 8th inning as the Yankees rallied past the Red Sox 9-6 to take sole possession of first place in the AL East.

Meek Mill explains his friendship with ‘real dude’ Robert Kraft

When Gucci Mane joined Meek Mill and Robert Kraft courtside at Game 2 of the Celtics-76ers series, Twitter was quick to turn the trio into memes. Some observers speculated that the rappers looked like they were about to fight, but Mill says the conversation was instead all about mutual respect.

“[Kraft] was saying how nice a guy Gucci was, and Gucci came over and I was telling Gucci I respect Kraft,” Mill said.

Appearing on Sports Illustrated’s Crossover TV, the Philadelphia rapper expanded on his admiration for the Patriots owner.

“I was telling Gucci, ‘Robert a real dude, man.’ Seriously, though, he came to visit me in jail and he spoke out for me. He has a lot of influence and what-not. He’s the real deal,” Mill said.

Two weeks prior to his release on April 24, Kraft visited Mill in prison. The respect goes both ways, with Kraft describing Mill as an “amazing young man” at the time. Game 2 wasn’t the first meeting between Kraft and Gucci Mane, either. Mill noted that Kraft and the rapper already knew each other because Gucci Mane performed at a Patriots Super Bowl party.

“Not the Eagles year, but the year before that,” Mill clarified.

Mill also told Sports Illustrated that Houston Rockets star James Harden would call him three or four times a week while he was in prison.

Jayson Tatum is already moving his way up an elite list of playoff scorers: Tatum led the Celtics in scoring on Wednesday night. His 25 points marked the seventh consecutive game he’s put up at least 20. The 20-year-old is only the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 200 points in the playoffs before turning 21. Tatum’s in elite company on the list. (Boston.com)

Lions coach Matt Patricia denies 1996 assault allegation: After a sexual assault allegation against him resurfaced, former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said that he was “falsely accused” and he found it “incredibly unfair, disappointing, and frustrating that this story would resurface now.” (Boston.com)

Ichiro Suzuki apparently had no clue who Tom Brady was: The 10-time Gold Glove winner recently received a message from an unknown number. When Suzuki was asked for the name of the mystery texter, he responded “some guy named Tom Brady.”

“Who the f— is Tom Brady?” Suzuki asked. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

