What Josh McDaniels had to say about the allegations against Matt Patricia

FOXBOROUGH – Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels offered support for Lions coach Matt Patricia on Friday, but declined to say anything beyond the statement of support that Bill Belichick released on Thursday. Speaking at Gillette Stadium, McDaniels said the following:

“Matt’s always been a good friend of mine. I enjoyed working with him for a long time. I don’t really know anything about that topic or anything like that. I haven’t spoken to him in the last day or two, so it would be unfair for me to comment on that. But I think Bill made a statement yesterday and I would agree with that. [Patricia] has always been a guy that we enjoyed working with, certainly been of high character, integrity. It’s obviously unfortunate for anybody to go through what’s happening, but I’m not really educated on the whole topic right now.’’

Patricia held a press conference to “clear his name’’ on Thursday after the Detroit News reported that Patricia had been indicted for sexual assault in 1996 in a case that did not go to trial because the alleged victim did not cooperate. Patricia, the Patriots’ defensive coordinator the last six seasons, said he was “falsely accused’’ and called the emergence of the report “unfair and upsetting.’’