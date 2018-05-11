Josh McDaniels reiterates no promises came with his decision to return

"Whatever happens in the future's going to happen."

Brian Flores, Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels talks with Brian Flores as they walk out to the field before practice. –AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File
By
MATT KALMAN
AP,
4:24 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — In his first public comments since he declined at the last minute to accept the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching position, Josh McDaniels denied Friday that he’d made any deal to succeed Bill Belichick as coach of the New England Patriots.

McDaniels listed several reasons for remaining in New England as Belichick’s offensive coordinator — some personal, some football-related. But he said his job is no different than it was before his near-departure for Indianapolis.

“No, I mean my role is the same,” McDaniels said when asked if he’d received any assurances of becoming the Patriots’ next coach. “Look, I think if you’re here, you have an opportunity to work with and for some of the best people in our game, maybe some of the best people that have ever done those things in our game. So I just feel like it’s a great opportunity to be here in my role.”

Advertisement

That role will continue to be calling plays and working with quarterback Tom Brady.

“Whatever happens in the future’s going to happen,” he said. “I’ll be happy with whatever that is.”

McDaniels and the rest of the Patriots’ assistants spoke to reporters at Gillette Stadium on Friday for the first time since New England’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

The Colts thought they had hired McDaniels two days later, tweeting out a welcome and even scheduling a news conference for the next day. Instead, McDaniels, who was coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-10, changed his mind and returned to the Patriots for his 10th season as offensive coordinator.

“You know there’s a lot that goes into those things and it can be very complicated,” he said. “I’ve stated again and again that I definitely want to be a head coach again. At the same time, I love being here.

“This is where my kids are born and raised and we’ve made a pretty special life here and that’s not an easy thing to leave. There’s a lot to consider, and certainly leaving here I don’t take lightly ever. … It was a difficult process and I’m very happy with the decision that we made.”

Advertisement

While McDaniels returns to his old role, linebackers coach Brian Flores’ duties will expand. Although he won’t have the title of defensive coordinator, Flores will call the plays. This isn’t a new situation for Belichick’s staff: Matt Patricia, who left to become coach of the Detroit Lions in January, called plays from 2009-11 before getting the defensive coordinator title in 2012.

The Patriots ranked 29th in yards allowed per game (366) but were fifth in points allowed (18.5) last season.

Flores doesn’t anticipate making a personal stamp on the defense just because he’ll be calling the plays.

“I think there’s a long history of this defense. Bill’s been here for a number of years, so I would say we’re going to continue to play defense like we’ve played for the last 18 seasons since he’s been here,” Flores said. “My role in that is no different than any other coach on the team. We’re trying to put something together here and do whatever helps us win, you know. You can call it a personal imprint, but it’s a team imprint. … We’re trying to build to be as good as we can be.”

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward had a lot to say, from his rehab to some thoughts on the Celtics May 11, 2018 | 4:39 PM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney faces reporters during a news conference, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Boston. The Bruins were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Bruins
5 things on Don Sweeney's offseason to-do list May 11, 2018 | 3:39 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on while playing the Boston Celtics during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on October 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Celtics
A power ranking of every player in the Eastern Conference Finals May 11, 2018 | 3:09 PM
Fans cheer David Price as he walks to the dugout at the end of the sixth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will David Price ever win over Red Sox fans? May 11, 2018 | 2:32 PM
Josh McDaniels Matt Patricia
Patriots
What Josh McDaniels had to say about the allegations against Matt Patricia May 11, 2018 | 2:04 PM
Dwane Casey Raptors
NBA
Raptors fire coach Dwane Casey after another sweep by Cavs May 11, 2018 | 12:44 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Blue Jays series May 11, 2018 | 9:14 AM
Joel Embiid
Celtics
The Celtics reportedly wanted Joel Embiid to 'man up' and shake hands after Game 5 May 11, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
How Tuukka Rask compares to other elite NHL goaltenders May 11, 2018 | 6:46 AM
J.D.Martinez, Gary Sanchez
Red Sox
Red Sox rebound for 5-4 win, Yanks' 2nd loss in 19 games May 11, 2018 | 1:42 AM
LeBron James, Marcus Morris
Celtics
Connected at hip: Cavs, Celtics intertwined since big trade May 10, 2018 | 9:07 PM
FILE - In this May 3, 2018 file photo Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Price has been sent back to Boston for medical tests after experiencing a tingling sensation in his pitching hand again.
Red Sox
David Price may cut back on video games, will pitch Saturday at Toronto May 10, 2018 | 7:22 PM
Cavaliers Hood Basketball
NBA
Cavs laugh off Rodney Hood's apology for not entering Game 4 May 10, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Foxborough MA 03/10/18 New England Revolution Teal Bunbury contols the ball with pressure from the Colorado Rapids defense during second half action of MLS Soccer opening day at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Soccer
A list of New England Revolution player salaries in 2018 May 10, 2018 | 4:55 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia addresses the media at the team's football training facility, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Allen Park, Mich. Patricia addressed the 1996 sexual assault allegation against him which surfaced in media reports. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
NFL
What we know about the dismissed sexual assault case against Matt Patricia May 10, 2018 | 2:01 PM
MLB
Tim Tebow holding his own in NY Mets farm system May 10, 2018 | 1:34 PM
Don Sweeney
Bruins
Bruins assistant GM draws interest from other teams May 10, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Celtics Cavaliers
Celtics
Here's how the Celtics match up with LeBron James and the Cavaliers May 10, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Matt Patricia
Patriots
Matt Patricia says ‘truth is on my side’ in resurfaced sexual assault allegations May 10, 2018 | 12:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
Celtics
Chad Finn: Cavaliers can wait; let the Celtics savor what they have accomplished May 10, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Drew Bledsoe
Celtics
Coming soon to Drew Bledsoe's winery: Terry Rosé? May 10, 2018 | 11:46 AM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
Charlie McAvoy added to US team in World Championships May 10, 2018 | 11:35 AM
ESPN Monday Night Crew Football
NFL
Here's the new crew for ESPN's Monday Night Football May 10, 2018 | 11:26 AM
LeBron James, Marcus Morris
Celtics
Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Cavs Eastern Conference finals May 10, 2018 | 10:26 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' nail-biting, series-clinching victory over the 76ers May 10, 2018 | 9:22 AM
Robert Kraft Meek Mill
Patriots
Meek Mill explains his friendship with 'real dude' Robert Kraft May 10, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Celtics Jason Tatum exults after his team's 114-112 victory that sends them to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Boston Celtics hosted the Philadelphia 76ers for Game Five of their NBA Eastern Conference Semi Final Playoff series at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum is already moving up an elite list of playoff scorers May 10, 2018 | 8:03 AM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney takes questions from reporters during a news conference, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boston. The NHL hockey team are bringing head coach Bruce Cassidy back next season, dropping the interim tag from his title as a reward for leading the team back to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Bruins
Here's the list of the Bruins' 2018 NHL draft picks May 10, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Celtics to meet Cavaliers in Eastern Conference Finals — again May 10, 2018 | 3:21 AM
Matt Patricia
NFL
Lions coach Matt Patricia denies 1996 assault allegation May 10, 2018 | 2:55 AM