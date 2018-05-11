Patriots reportedly release offensive lineman Tony Garcia

FOXBOROUGH — The crowded field of candidates to replace left tackle Nate Solder was thinned Friday when the Patriots released second-year lineman Tony Garcia, according to an ESPN report.

Garcia, who was drafted in the third round (85th overall) last year after the Patriots traded up to get him, missed his rookie season as he dealt with blood clots in his lungs. Garcia’s release came with a “failed physical’’ designation despite a recent social media post from the player proclaiming he was healthy. On March 20, Garcia wrote on Instagram: “Just got cleared to play again!!! God is good.”

Garcia first reported to the Patriots at 6 feet 7 inches, 302 pounds, but was considerably thinner by the end of last season. A first-team All-Sun Belt selection for Troy in 2016, Garcia started at left tackle for three straight seasons in college and didn’t allow a single sack in more than 900 snaps his senior season.