Matt Light selected for induction into Patriots Hall of Fame

Former offensive tackle Matt Light was selected to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday. The other finalists were linebacker Mike Vrabel and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

Drafted in the second round out of Purdue in 2001, Light spent his entire 11-year career with the Patriots, playing in five Super Bowls and winning three. He played in 155 games, 153 of which were starts, and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2006, 2007, and 2010. He joins Kevin Faulk (2016), Troy Brown (2012) and Tedy Bruschi (2013) as the fourth player to be selected as a career Patriot with three Super Bowl rings.

The left tackle was also active off the field, starting the Light Foundation in 2002, an organization dedicated to empowering young people through grants, scholarships, and outdoor activities.

“For 11 seasons, Matt’s many accomplishments, both on and off the field, made him the consummate Patriot,’’ Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “His contributions helped the Patriots become champions on the field and in the community. For more than a decade, Matt fearlessly protected Tom Brady’s blind side and played an immeasurably important role in delivering three Super Bowl titles and five conference championships.

“As proud as I am of Matt’s many contributions to those championship teams, I truly believe that his lasting legacy will be measured by the many positive things he and his wife, Susie, have done to help others in the community. Their investment in the lives of children will pay dividends for generations to come.’’