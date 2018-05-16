Patriots second-round pick Duke Dawson signs contract

Duke Dawson, who said earlier this week he developed a strong work ethic from his family, officially joined the Patriots family Wednesday when he signed his rookie contract.

The cornerback was New England’s second-round selection (56th overall) after playing four seasons (48 games) at Florida.

“My family’s always been hard-working. They’ve always pushed me since I was little,’’ Dawson said Tuesday when asked where his drive came from. “It’s always been [instilled] in me. Whatever I do, I always want to do it a high level.’’