Patriots second-round pick Duke Dawson signs contract

Duke Dawson
Florida defensive back Duke Dawson poses for a photo before the start of a game against Missouri. –L.G. Patterson/AP
May 16, 2018

Duke Dawson, who said earlier this week he developed a strong work ethic from his family, officially joined the Patriots family Wednesday when he signed his rookie contract.

The cornerback was New England’s second-round selection (56th overall) after playing four seasons (48 games) at Florida.

“My family’s always been hard-working. They’ve always pushed me since I was little,’’ Dawson said Tuesday when asked where his drive came from. “It’s always been [instilled] in me. Whatever I do, I always want to do it a high level.’’

TOPICS: Patriots
