Patriots add two assistants to coaching staff

While the big news centered around a couple of guys who weren’t in Foxborough for the start of Phase 3 of the Patriots offseason program Monday — quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski — the team did announce two additions to Bill Belichick’s staff.

Cameron Achord was named assistant special teams coach while Atif Austin was named a coaching assistant.

Achord replaces Bubba Ventrone, who took the head special teams coaching position with the Colts. Ventrone had held the job as Joe Judge’s right hand man since 2015.