Read Roger Goodell’s statement on legalized sports betting

Roger Goodell
Roger Goodell in 2017. –AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File
By
2:55 PM

As Roger Goodell and the NFL prepares for a future with legalized sports betting, the commissioner wants to ensure that Congress protects the integrity of the sport.

On May 14, the Supreme Court ruled that a federal ban on sports betting is unconstitutional and opened the door for states to legalize the action. Billions of dollars are wagered on the NFL, in particular its Super Bowl, each year. In a statement, Goodell said that the league is “doing everything possible to ensure no improper influences affect how the game is played on the field.”

As part of that effort, the commissioner will ask Congress to pass uniform standards across the states that choose to legalize sports betting. The NFL hopes those standards include measures that protect consumers, as well as the league’s intellectual property.

Advertisement

Here’s the complete statement from the NFL commissioner on sports betting:

As it was for my predecessors, there is no greater priority for me as the Commissioner of the National Football League than protecting the integrity of our sport.  Our fans, our players and our coaches deserve to know that we are doing everything possible to ensure no improper influences affect how the game is played on the field. Last week’s ruling by the Supreme Court has no effect on that unwavering commitment.

We have spent considerable time planning for the potential of broadly legalized sports gambling and are prepared to address these changes in a thoughtful and comprehensive way, including substantial education and compliance trainings for our clubs, players, employees and partners. These efforts include supporting commonsense legislation that protects our players, coaches and fans and maintains public confidence in our games. We are asking Congress to enact uniform standards for states that choose to legalize sports betting that include, at a minimum, four core principles:

  1. There must be substantial consumer protections;
  2. Sports leagues can protect our content and intellectual property from those who attempt to steal or misuse it;
  3. Fans will have access to official, reliable league data; and
  4. Law enforcement will have the resources, monitoring and enforcement tools necessary to protect our fans and penalize bad actors here at home and abroad.
TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Matt Patricia
NFL
Matt Patricia won’t face NFL discipline for 1996 assault allegation May 21, 2018 | 2:46 PM
Celtics
Sports Q
Which player has to be better in Game 4 for the Celtics to have a chance to win? (Pick just one.) May 21, 2018 | 2:30 PM
Shane Larkin 76ers
Celtics
Here's the latest on Shane Larkin's shoulder sprain May 21, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Jae Crowder Brad Stevens
Celtics
What Jae Crowder had to say about Brad Stevens and a few of his former teammates May 21, 2018 | 10:33 AM
Aron Baynes Marcus Smart
Celtics
4 things to watch for in Game 4 between the Celtics and Cavs May 21, 2018 | 10:04 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Rays series May 21, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly will not attend Monday’s OTA session May 21, 2018 | 9:37 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Rival players support top seed for Serena Williams in her return from maternity leave May 21, 2018 | 5:32 AM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Rockets during the second half of Game 3 on Sunday.
NBA
Steph Curry comes alive to score 35, Warriors rout Rockets by 41 May 20, 2018 | 10:37 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens directs his team against the Cavaliers in the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday.
Celtics
How uncommon are the Celtics' struggles on the road this postseason? May 20, 2018 | 8:15 PM
Al Horford Boston Celtics
Celtics
Could a lineup change be in store for the Celtics? May 20, 2018 | 7:28 PM
Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch celebrates after scoring during the first period of Game 5.
NHL
Expansion Vegas Golden Knights advance to Stanley Cup Final May 20, 2018 | 6:18 PM
Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the first half against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals
Celtics
Tyronn Lue’s brief tenure with Celtics fondly remembered May 20, 2018 | 6:14 PM
J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Mitch Moreland (18) during the fifth inning against the Orioles in Boston on Sunday.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez blasts 2 HRs as Red Sox blank Orioles May 20, 2018 | 4:51 PM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
Jaylen Brown on Game 3: 'People think they won one game, they won the series' May 20, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Sports News
U.S. tops Canada 4-1 to claim bronze at hockey worlds May 20, 2018 | 12:06 PM
Al Horford
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' obliterating loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 May 20, 2018 | 11:04 AM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: 3 thoughts on the Celtics' clobbering loss in Game 3 May 20, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Celtics
Celtics
LeBron, Cavs overpower Celtics 116-86 in Game 3 May 19, 2018 | 11:08 PM
Red Sox players, from left, Hanley Ramirez, Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, and Andrew Benintendi celebrate after defeating the Orioles on Saturday.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi power Red Sox May 19, 2018 | 10:20 PM
Revolution defender Andrew Farrell, left, knocks the ball away from Crew defender Milton Valenzuela, right, during the second half of an MLS game at Gillette Stadium.
Soccer
Late goal gives Crew 1-0 win over Revolution May 19, 2018 | 9:52 PM
This booking photo released by the Frisco Police Department shows Terrance Williams. The Dallas Cowboys receiver was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Saturday in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, after police responded to an accident involving his Lamborghini and found Williams riding an electric bicycle on a road near his home.
NFL
Cowboys WR Terrance Williams arrested on intoxication charge May 19, 2018 | 8:09 PM
Terry Rozier
Celtics
Live updates from Game 3 of the Celtics-Cavs series May 19, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Justify with Mike Smith atop wins the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race track on Saturday.
Horse Racing
Justify wins foggy Preakness, keeps Triple Crown bid alive May 19, 2018 | 7:12 PM
Patrick Kane and Derek Ryan of the United States battle with Rickard Rakell of Sweden during the IIHF World Championship semi-final ice hockey match in Copenhagen on Saturday.
World
Sweden crushes United States in ice hockey semis May 19, 2018 | 5:27 PM
In this Feb. 23, 2015, file photo Boston University hockey head coach David Quinn, right, hands the Beanpot trophy to Matt Grzelcyk (5) and Evan Rodrigues, left, after their overtime win against Northeastern in Boston. Quinn is reportedly the new coach for the New York Rangers.
NHL
Boston University’s David Quinn reportedly in line to become Rangers coach May 19, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell hospitalized because of dehydration May 19, 2018 | 1:55 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James sits on the scorer's table during a timeout in the first half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics in Boston. James has twice come back from a 2-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs. He’s going to need to do it three times to make the NBA Finals for the eighth straight year, down 2-0 to the Celtics. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NBA
LeBron says he loses sleep after playoff losses May 19, 2018 | 1:27 PM
NFL
Johnny Manziel signs with CFL in path back to football May 19, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Jake Peavy Red Sox
Red Sox
This former Red Sox pitcher wants to make a comeback May 19, 2018 | 10:30 AM