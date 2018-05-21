Morning sports update: Tom Brady reportedly will not attend Monday’s OTA session

J.D. Martinez hit two home runs, including a 443-foot shot to center-field, as the Red Sox beat the Orioles 5-0 on Sunday. Eduardo Rodriguez struck out seven in Boston’s third win of the series.

Tom Brady reportedly will not attend the first day of Patriots’ OTAs

The Patriots will take to the field for practice on Monday without Tom Brady.

Brady reportedly will not attend Monday’s OTA session, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. This is the third phase of the voluntary offseason program, when the players can move beyond conditioning to non-contact drills matching offense against defense. The first mandatory minicamp begins on June 5.

While Brady confirmed in April that he will be returning to the team in 2018, his absence from Monday’s practice is notable because of his previous commitment to such voluntary workouts. The Patriots quarterback often earned a front-row parking spot for his performance during the offseason, but has yet to report to Gillette Stadium through two phases of the program.

The changes to Brady’s offseason routine come after he said he plans to spend more time with his family this offseason while still preparing for the 2018 season. To that end, the 40-year-old has been spotted training on the beach and on the field at UCLA, and is expected to invite Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski to Montana for more workouts in July.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brady and fellow absentee Gronkowksi are both expected to attend the mandatory minicamp in June.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a walk-off home run to lift the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to victory

Fisher Cats win. pic.twitter.com/y79yXpkOpW — NH Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 20, 2018

How will the Celtics respond against the Cavs in Game 4?: Jaylen Brown and the Celtics were embarrassed by their performance in Game 3. Brown said he’ll use that “as fuel to come out in Game 4 and be excited about it and be ready to play and ready to fight.” One possible lineup change for Brad Stevens would be inserting Aron Baynes back into the starting lineup. (Boston.com)

4 takeaways from the Celtics’ obliterating loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3: The Cavs followed the Celtics’ lead from the first two games of the series, sharing the scoring load as all five starters reached double figures. Boston, on the other hand, struggled offensively as Cleveland limited Al Horford to four field-goal attempts. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: