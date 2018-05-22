Everything we know about Tom Brady’s eclectic offseason so far

Tom Brady’s offseason began the instant his final pass to the end zone fell incomplete in Super Bowl LII, barely evading the grasp of both Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola.

From that moment on, it’s been anything but business as usual for the 40-year-old quarterback.

With candid quotes, international trips, and late-night TV beers, the last few months have been eventful for Brady. Here’s a look back at what the Patriots quarterback has done so far in his offseason.

He’s been measured when discussing his future.

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LII, Brady was asked about his status for the future.

“I expect to be back, so we’ll see,” Brady explained. “I mean, it’s 15 minutes after the game, so I want to process it a bit. But I don’t see why I wouldn’t be back.”

A few days later, he took to Instagram to express his “gratitude” in several directions:

He was as candid as we’ve ever seen him in ‘Tom vs. Time.’

In the final episode of his behind-the-scenes documentary series, “Tom vs. Time,” Brady covered the Patriots’ playoff run and the Super Bowl loss from a personal perspective. He specifically mentioned prioritizing his family in the aftermath.

“This offseason is going to be about my family,” Brady said. “They deserve it. There’s more to think about than just me.”

Brady also closed the documentary with some words that left Patriots fans wondering what they’d just heard.

“It’s a big commitment,” said Brady about football. “I’m sitting here three days after [the Super Bowl] getting my Achilles worked on and my thumb. And you go, ‘What are we doing this for? Who are we doing this for? Why are we doing this?’ You have to have answers to those questions, and they have to be with a lot of conviction. When you lose your conviction, then you probably should be doing something else.”

He chugged a beer on TV.

As part of the promotional tour for Tom vs. Time, as well as continued billing for the TB12 Method, Brady appeared on a pair of television shows. The centerpiece was an interview conducted by Michael Strahan (a Brady business partner) on Good Morning America.

“I think you realize the sun comes up the next morning, your life goes on but, you know, those games live with you for the rest of your life,” Brady said. “That’s part of being an athlete. That’s part of being in a very competitive sport.”

Brady also stopped by the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he proved true the rumors about his beer-chugging ability:

He’s been traveling a lot.

Traveling has frequently been a theme in prior off-seasons for Brady, and that continued in 2018.

One moment from that received attention was his visit to Qatar. He traveled as an ambassador for Best Buddies, missing the first phase of the Patriots’ offseason team activities.

Additionally, Brady also traveled to Brazil (again with family), stopping to catch a Gremio game:

He’s fielded questions about retirement and possible turmoil within the Patriots.

One unusual aspect of the offseason for Patriots fans has been the presence of Tom Brady retirement rumors. While ultimately unfounded, the rumors still typified an interesting period in late April that included a candid Brady interview.

In the lead up to the NFL draft, the Patriots were linked to taking a quarterback in the early rounds. And amid the draft reports was a story from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Tom Brady still has not committed to playing in 2018,” Schefter reported on April 18. Of course, Schefter also added a strong caveat that “people who know him believe he will be back for the coming season.”

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, was quick to put the retirement thought to rest:

Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, said he expects his client Tom Brady to return for 2018 season. Just last week, multiple sources said they believed Brady would return for 2018, but didn’t know it. One source estimated there was a “75 percent” chance that Brady would be back. He is. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2018

In an interview with Jim Gray in late April, Brady was asked if he felt appreciated by Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

“I plead the fifth,” Brady said, before launching into a more neutral explanation of his thoughts. He also reiterated his desire to play into his mid-forties.

He’s been missing the team’s offseason workouts.

Though he confirmed his return to the Patriots for the 2018 season, Brady continued to be absent from OTAs.

In his time away from the Patriots, Brady has continued working on his own. One goal, as he jokingly noted on Instagram, is to reach 1,000 career rushing yards.

And the Patriots’ quarterback has kept his pledge to make the offseason about his family. In May, he appeared at the Met Gala alongside Gisele.

On May 21, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Brady would not attend OTAs, but plans to be there for the start of minicamp in June.