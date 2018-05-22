Morning sports update: Tedy Bruschi says Tom Brady will be ready to go, even without his parking spot

LeBron James had 44 points for the Cavaliers in Game 4 to send the Eastern Conference finals back to Boston tied at two games apiece. Jaylen Brown scored 25 points but the Celtics weren’t able to erase a 19-point first half deficit in the 111-102 defeat.

Tedy Bruschi says Tom Brady will be ready to go, even without his parking spot

According to Tedy Bruschi, the Patriots parking lot should see some rearrangements next season. Bruschi, who spent his entire career in New England, said Tom Brady will have to give up his front-row parking spot. But the three-time Super Bowl champion believes Brady will be prepared for the start of the 2018 season, even if he misses a few voluntary workouts.

Advertisement

“It’s May, he’s missing some workouts now, and the only thing this is a huge difference for in terms of Tom Brady is that he will not get his offseason award-winner parking spot in the parking lot,” Bruschi said, per NESN. “That shouldn’t be there, he shouldn’t be parking front row anymore. I’m putting it out there, put him in the back row coach [Bill] Belichick, that’s the biggest difference right now.”

Bruschi’s comments came during a segment on ESPN’s NFL Live named “Overreaction Monday,” where he was asked if Brady’s absence from OTAs marked the beginning of the end for the Patriots Way. He said that was an overreaction.

“Tom Brady’s still going to be there when he has to be,” Bruschi said. “They’re going to see he’s prepared and ready to go, and I think players will realize — this is a player that’s 40 years old. He plays the quarterback position. There’s certain players that get treated differently. Tom Brady’s one of them.”

His fellow analyst, Louis Riddick, played under Belichick with the Cleveland Browns. He said the culture New England’s head coach had built in Foxborough is bigger than even the face of the franchise.

Advertisement

“As great as Tom is, and Tom’s great — probably the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL…The Patriot Way is even bigger than Tom Brady. It’s about the culture that’s been developed there from the very beginning,” Riddick said.

He added that the other players on the Patriots understand that they are not Brady and will not be afforded the same leeway as the 40-year-old, five-time Super Bowl champion.

3 takeaways from the Celtics’ frustrating Game 4 loss to the Cavaliers: In the locker room after Game 4, the Celtics discussed their excitement at having a best-of-three to reach the NBA Finals. For Boston to reach that next round, the Celtics will have to ignore the officiating and improve their discipline from Monday night. (Boston.com)

Everything we know about Tom Brady’s eclectic offseason so far: With Brady electing not to attend the Patriots’ voluntary workouts so far, here’s a look at what No. 12 has been doing instead. New England’s quarterback has been busy traveling, discussing his future, and chugging beer with Stephen Colbert. (Boston.com)

5 pivotal plays from the Celtics’ Game 4 defeat in Cleveland: The Celtics battled throughout Game 4, but LeBron James and the Cavaliers seemed to have an answer for every Boston run. Kevin Love’s full-court heave and Jayson Tatum’s alley-oop highlight the plays that made the difference in Cleveland. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: