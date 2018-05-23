Morning sports update: Duron Harmon thanked Patriots for support after ‘dumb incident’ in Costa Rica

Duron Harmon
Duron Harmon sits on a stool to rest after practice on Tuesday. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
9:14 AM

Chris Sale struck out seven and Mookie Betts hit his league-leading 16th homer as the Red Sox beat the Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the Celtics and Cavaliers will break their deadlock in Game 5 at the TD Garden.

Duron Harmon thanked Patriots for support after ‘dumb incident’ in Costa Rica

Duron Harmon, who served as a team captain for the first time last season, was detained at an airport in Costa Rica in March for trying to bring marijuana into the country. On Tuesday, the Patriots safety thanked the organization for their support after the incident.

“It was a dumb incident. I definitely could have not been in that incident,” Harmon said, per the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian. “The whole organization — players, everybody — has been supportive, letting me know they have my back. It’s been easier to get through, knowing you have the support from Mr. [Robert] Kraft, coach [Bill] Belichick and the rest of team.”

Advertisement

Harmon recognized that as a captain he’s looked at as a leader, and said that “at the moment, I didn’t think.”

“I know I’m not on the same microscope as everybody else. . . . I’m on a different microscope than other people on my team, because I’m looked upon to lead,” Harmon said. “It’s an incident I’ve learned dramatically from, and continue to show growth and leadership from.”

When Jason McCourty arrived, Harmon gave up his No. 30 to his new teammate and chose the No. 21 jersey that previously belonged to Malcolm Butler. He said he wanted a change after Super Bowl LII and 21 was “the best-looking number we had to offer.”

As for the notable absences at OTAs this week, Harmon wasn’t too concerned. He noted Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are preparing for next season even if they aren’t at practice.

“Every year there are a few people who don’t come. You wish everybody was here, but it is what it is,” he said. “We have to focus on who is here, we have to focus on getting better and that is what we are trying to do. When they come they come, but right now we have to focus on what needs to be focused on and that is getting better every day.

Advertisement

Harmon also spoke about the impact of Julian Edelman on the Patriots. The wide receiver was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday in his return from ACL surgery.

“It’s been amazing man, the little squirrel with his competitiveness and him getting him back out there,” Harmon said. “Having him out there brings leadership to this team, he brings excitement to this team and he brings an aggressive nature to this team. Having him out here makes the team better.”

Justin Tatum on his son’s rookie year: ‘You’re living the dream’: Jayson Tatum’s father is enjoying a “good feeling” as his 20-year-old son challenges LeBron James and the Cavaliers for the right to reach the NBA Finals. Jayson is averaging 18 points for the Celtics so far in the playoffs and even broke one of Larry Bird’s records, but his father still identified a couple areas the rookie could improve in. (Boston.com)

10 Bruins prospects who could make the leap next season: The Bruins are looking to the future after their season-ending defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Here are some of the the names that could lead the next Bruins’ youth movement. (Boston.com)

Michael Phelps opens up about his struggles with mental health: The 23-time Olympian gold medalist isn’t planning a comeback in the pool, but Phelps says he’s found a higher calling than anything he ever did as a swimmer. The 32-year-old, who struggles with depression and anxiety, aims to make a difference for those dealing with similar issues. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Paul Pierce LeBron James
Celtics
What Paul Pierce said about the Celtics' chances against the Cavs May 23, 2018 | 8:49 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Robert Kraft shared an update about Tom Brady's offseason plan May 23, 2018 | 7:43 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
'Please don’t talk about that right now. Let me live this moment.' May 23, 2018 | 7:26 AM
Bruins prospect Trent Frederic takes the puck around Jakub Galvas of the Czech Republic during the bronze medal game of the IIHF World Junior Championship at KeyBank Center on January 5, 2018.
Bruins
10 Bruins prospects on the horizon May 23, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Chris Paul, Stephen Curry
NBA
James Harden scores 30, Rockets even series at 2 games apiece May 23, 2018 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox starter Chris Sale.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, Chris Sale lead Red Sox to 4-2 win over Rays May 22, 2018 | 10:27 PM
Marcus Morris Boston Celtics
Celtics
Cavs head coach on Game 5: 'We still gotta play' May 22, 2018 | 9:41 PM
Olympics
Michael Phelps opens up about his struggles with mental health May 22, 2018 | 8:54 PM
Brian Hoyer Patriots
Patriots
'I look at it as a great opportunity to be out there, to be the guy who is in charge in the huddle' May 22, 2018 | 7:05 PM
FILE - In this March 26, 2014 file photo, Atlanta Falcons President, CEO and NFL competition committee member Rich McKay speaks about rule changes during a news conference at the NFL football annual meeting in Orlando, Fla. The NFL has passed a new rule for this season that says any player who initiates contact with his helmet is subject to ejection, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. All calls will be subject to an in-game video review conducted in New York. The new rule can apply to both offensive and defensive players. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
NFL
New NFL rule: Helmet hits will lead to ejections May 22, 2018 | 6:31 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum named to All-Rookie first team May 22, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Brandi Chastain Plaque
Soccer
Fans say plaque of Brandi Chastain looks more like Gary Busey May 22, 2018 | 2:24 PM
BLOOMINGTON, MN - JANUARY 31: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots speaks to members of the press during the New England Patriots Media Availability for Super Bowl LII at the Mall of America on January 31, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota.The New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on February 4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Patriots
Devin McCourty described experiencing subtle racism before he became famous May 22, 2018 | 1:22 PM
LeBron James Terry Rozier
Celtics
What Isiah Thomas had to say about the Celtics-Cavs series May 22, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Boston sports radio is saying about Tom Brady missing OTAs May 22, 2018 | 12:46 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski missing OTAs May 22, 2018 | 11:28 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
'If somebody says Kyrie Irving wants the Boston Celtics to win the championship without him, they're flat-out lying' May 22, 2018 | 10:58 AM
Tom Brady Tedy Bruschi
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi says Tom Brady will be ready to go, even without his parking spot May 22, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: 5 thoughts on the Celtics' ugly Game 4 loss May 22, 2018 | 9:29 AM
Terry Rozier Jayson Tatum
Celtics
What went wrong for the Celtics in their wildly frustrating Game 4 loss May 22, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Patriots
Everything we know about Tom Brady's eclectic offseason so far May 22, 2018 | 7:50 AM
LeBron James
Celtics
7 stats explaining how the Cavaliers tied the series 2-2 May 22, 2018 | 6:54 AM
Terry Rozier
Celtics
5 pivotal plays from the Celtics' Game 4 defeat May 22, 2018 | 6:45 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against Terry Rozier #12 of the Boston Celtics in the third quarter during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Celtics
LeBron scores 44 as Cavs even series with Celtics May 21, 2018 | 11:40 PM
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Celtics
Live updates from Game 4 of the Celtics-Cavs series May 21, 2018 | 8:00 PM
FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, Texas' Kody Clemens (2) watches his home run against Baylor during an NCAA college baseball game in Austin, Texas. Kody Clemens, the youngest of Roger's sons, has hit his stride for Texas after a disappointing 2017. He has a Big 12-leading 19 homers, six in the last seven games, while leading the Longhorns to their first regular-season conference title since 2011. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
College Sports
Roger Clemens' youngest son is now one of the top sluggers in college baseball May 21, 2018 | 3:40 PM
With members of her legal team behind her, Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith, center, talks to reporters, Monday, May 21, 2018, during a news conference in Seattle. Kukors Smith sued USA Swimming on Monday, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Olympics
Olympian sues USA Swimming to allege sexual abuse cover-up May 21, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Before the overtime period could begin, workers were forced to sweep confetti off the floor after it was released prematurely at the end of regulation.
Celtics
8 photos that sum up the Celtics' postseason run (so far) May 21, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Knights Jets Hockey
NHL
5 reasons the Vegas Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Finals May 21, 2018 | 3:02 PM
Roger Goodell
Patriots
Read Roger Goodell's statement on legalized sports betting May 21, 2018 | 2:55 PM