Morning sports update: Duron Harmon thanked Patriots for support after ‘dumb incident’ in Costa Rica

Duron Harmon thanked Patriots for support after ‘dumb incident’ in Costa Rica

Duron Harmon, who served as a team captain for the first time last season, was detained at an airport in Costa Rica in March for trying to bring marijuana into the country. On Tuesday, the Patriots safety thanked the organization for their support after the incident.

“It was a dumb incident. I definitely could have not been in that incident,” Harmon said, per the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian. “The whole organization — players, everybody — has been supportive, letting me know they have my back. It’s been easier to get through, knowing you have the support from Mr. [Robert] Kraft, coach [Bill] Belichick and the rest of team.”

Harmon recognized that as a captain he’s looked at as a leader, and said that “at the moment, I didn’t think.”

“I know I’m not on the same microscope as everybody else. . . . I’m on a different microscope than other people on my team, because I’m looked upon to lead,” Harmon said. “It’s an incident I’ve learned dramatically from, and continue to show growth and leadership from.”

When Jason McCourty arrived, Harmon gave up his No. 30 to his new teammate and chose the No. 21 jersey that previously belonged to Malcolm Butler. He said he wanted a change after Super Bowl LII and 21 was “the best-looking number we had to offer.”

As for the notable absences at OTAs this week, Harmon wasn’t too concerned. He noted Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are preparing for next season even if they aren’t at practice.

“Every year there are a few people who don’t come. You wish everybody was here, but it is what it is,” he said. “We have to focus on who is here, we have to focus on getting better and that is what we are trying to do. When they come they come, but right now we have to focus on what needs to be focused on and that is getting better every day.

Harmon also spoke about the impact of Julian Edelman on the Patriots. The wide receiver was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday in his return from ACL surgery.

“It’s been amazing man, the little squirrel with his competitiveness and him getting him back out there,” Harmon said. “Having him out there brings leadership to this team, he brings excitement to this team and he brings an aggressive nature to this team. Having him out here makes the team better.”

