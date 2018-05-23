Robert Kraft says Tom Brady is ‘very excited about minicamp’

He also provided an update on tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady did not attend the Patriots' OTAs this week. –Duane Burleson/AP/file
By
7:43 AM

Patriots owner Robert Kraft met with reporters Wednesday morning at the NFL’s spring meetings in Atlanta, and said he’s been in contact with quarterback Tom Brady, who did not attend the team’s voluntary spring practices this week.

“I know he’s very excited about minicamp,’’ Kraft said.

He also provided an update on tight end Rob Gronkowski, who also did not attend this week’s practices.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be there as well. We all love Gronk,’’ Kraft said.

This story will be updated.

TOPICS: Patriots Robert Kraft Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
