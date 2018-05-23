Robert Kraft says Tom Brady is ‘very excited about minicamp’

Patriots owner Robert Kraft met with reporters Wednesday morning at the NFL’s spring meetings in Atlanta, and said he’s been in contact with quarterback Tom Brady, who did not attend the team’s voluntary spring practices this week.

“I know he’s very excited about minicamp,’’ Kraft said.

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft says that he’s been in communication with Tom Brady. “These are voluntary workouts… I think he’s in great shape. I think he’s at an age where he’s blessed to have 3 children, has responsibilities. It’s hard to fulfill those during the season.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2018

He also provided an update on tight end Rob Gronkowski, who also did not attend this week’s practices.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be there as well. We all love Gronk,’’ Kraft said.

