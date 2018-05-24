Morning sports update: Chris Long on the new NFL anthem rules: ‘This is not patriotism’

The Celtics kept their perfect postseason record in Boston intact with a 96-83 win in Game 5. Jayson Tatum had 24 points as his team moved within one victory of the NBA Finals. David Price struck out nine over six innings for the Red Sox, who beat the Rays 4-1 in Tampa Bay.

Chris Long on the new NFL anthem rules: ‘This is not patriotism’

On Monday, the NFL announced a new national anthem policy that allows players to stay in the locker room but leaves open the possibility of fines for players who choose not to stand during the anthem. Former Patriots defensive end Chris Long said that the new rules reflect the owners’ fear of their bottom line, as well as President Donald Trump, not concerns about patriotism.

“Don’t get it confused,” Long wrote on Twitter. “These owners don’t love America more than the players demonstrating and taking real action to improve it.”

Long, who won a Super Bowl in New England before doing the same with the Philadelphia Eagles, has not kneeled during the anthem. However, he has demonstrated his support for the players who are doing so to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

The NFL’s new policy states that all league personnel on the field “shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.” Players are permitted to stay in the locker room for the anthem, but if they do not stand, their team will be fined. The policy also allows for commissioner Roger Goodell to discipline anyone who does not stand.

Long wrote that he remains committed to affecting change with his platform. When the Patriots won Super Bowl LI, he elected not to visit Trump’s White House. He said before the Super Bowl in February that he would make the same choice if the Eagles won.

Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots are reportedly close to a new deal

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots tight end will likely play next season under new terms. The sides are working towards a contract resolution that can’t be officially signed until Thursday, per NFL rules.

Gronkowski and the organization have been working towards a restructured deal since Gronkowski told Bill Belichick he plans to return in 2018. The tight end has not reported to OTAs but will attend the mandatory minicamp when it begins on June 5.

