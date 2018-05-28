‘They don’t have fun there’: Cassius Marsh sounds off on the Patriots

"There’s nothing fun about it."

Cassius Marsh
Cassius Marsh talks on the sideline. –Butch Dill / AP
By
Rachel Bowers
1:36 PM

Linebacker/defensive end Cassius Marsh wanted out of New England.

Marsh told the San Francisco Chronicle recently that he “wanted to get waived,’’ meeting with coach Bill Belichick just before he was cut in November. The Patriots had acquired Marsh from Seattle for fifth- and seventh-round picks in a trade last September.

In that interview with the Chronicle, he expressed displeasure about how he was used and with how the Patriots go about things.

“They asked me to do a bunch of stuff that I had never done: covering running backs and receivers and basically almost never rushing the passer, which is what I did in playing defensive line,’’ Marsh said.

Advertisement

“They don’t have fun there. There’s nothing fun about it. There’s nothing happy about it. I didn’t enjoy any of my time there, you know what I’m saying? It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much.’’

Marsh played in nine games (one start) and 25.09 percent of defensive snaps for New England, tallying one sack, a forced fumble, and 16 tackles.

“I was kind of left with a coach who it was almost like he was almost fighting to keep me off the field,” Marsh told the Chronicale. “I had to really fight and scratch and claw for any opportunities I had. Obviously, we had a very deep defensive line, especially at the defensive-end position. It was just constantly being told that [I was] kind of like a backup type of guy. But I knew and believed in myself: That’s not who I am.”

“I confronted [Belichick] about all the things that were going on,’’ Marsh continued. “I won’t get into detail, but it was b.s. things they were doing. I just wasn’t a fan. And so I, basically, without asking to get cut, I kind of asked to get cut . . . I had confidence that I would have an opportunity elsewhere and I would take advantage of it.’’

Advertisement

In the final six games of the season with the 49ers, Marsh recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles, and 10 tackles.

Earlier this offseason, former Patriot and now Dolphin Danny Amendola reflected on how tough it was to play in New England and that he did not always like it.

“It’s not easy, that’s for sure. [Belichick]’s an [expletive] sometimes,’’ Amendola said. “It wasn’t easy, and he’d be the first to admit, at the [Super Bowl] ring ceremony, that it wasn’t easy playing for him. The silver lining was that we were at the ring ceremony.’’

Offensive tackle Nate Solder touched on a similar theme in an essay for The Players’ Tribune in April.

“It can be a tough environment,’’ he wrote. “It’s very businesslike, and at times it can be cold. Everything in New England is predicated on performance. It’s a place where people sometimes treat you differently based on how you practiced that day or how you answered a question in a meeting. One day, you could walk around the facility feeling like a Pro Bowler — the next, like you’re about to get cut.

“I don’t mean that to sound harsh or negative. It’s also an incredible place to play, and I’m grateful for the years I spent there. It’s just that it could be tough sometimes. The Patriots have set a standard, and the pressure is very real.’’

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Yale's Brian Ward celebrates with the trophy after his team defeated Duke in the NCAA college Division I championship final lacrosse game, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
College Sports
Yale beats Duke 13-11 for first-ever NCAA lacrosse title May 28, 2018 | 6:18 PM
J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox hits a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Martinez carry Red Sox past Blue Jays, 8-3 May 28, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James
Celtics
Celtics-Cavs TV rating for Game 7 ties ESPN record May 28, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts (50) reacts after sliding hard to second base on a ground out by Andrew Benintendi during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
Red Sox
Red Sox star Betts out 2nd straight day, tightness left side May 28, 2018 | 11:19 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Celtics
7 stats explaining why the Celtics aren't headed to the Finals May 28, 2018 | 9:16 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
What the Celtics had to say about their thrilling playoff run May 28, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Jeff Green
Celtics
'It’s the cherry on top because the game was taken away from him' May 28, 2018 | 8:45 AM
Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James
Celtics
5 pivotal plays from the Celtics' season-ending Game 7 defeat May 28, 2018 | 8:43 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Mark Jackson rips Kyrie Irving for not sitting on the bench for Game 7 of the Celtics-Cavs series May 28, 2018 | 8:29 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Celtics
What the Cavs had to say about winning Game 7 at TD Garden May 28, 2018 | 8:29 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: ‘Wait until next year’ never sounded so good May 28, 2018 | 8:21 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, reacts in front of Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half in Game 7 on Sunday.
Celtics
Celtics come up short in Game 7 against Cavaliers May 27, 2018 | 11:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Celtics
Live updates from Game 7 of the Celtics-Cavs series May 27, 2018 | 8:00 PM
A crew member for Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, cools off during a break during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday.
Sports
Near-record heat causes trouble for Indy 500 drivers, fans May 27, 2018 | 6:09 PM
Butler coach Todd Lickliter applaudes his players during practice for the NCAA East Regional basketball tournament Thursday, March 27, 2003, in Albany, N.Y. Butler plays Oklahoma in an East regional semifinal game on Friday, March 28. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli) Library Tag 03282003 Sports
Celtics
Brad Stevens' old Butler boss talks Celtics and working with Walter McCarty May 27, 2018 | 5:02 PM
The Wesleyan men's lacrosse team won the Division 3 national championship Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
College Sports
Wesleyan men's lacrosse wins Division 3 national title May 27, 2018 | 5:02 PM
Danica Patrick waves as she's introduced before the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday.
Sports News
Danica Patrick ends racing career with crash at Indy 500 May 27, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Chris Sale waits on the mound as manager Alex Cora comes out during the fifth inning Sunday.
Red Sox
Chris Sale surrenders 6 runs as Red Sox struggle May 27, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Carly Bell and the BC Eagles turned in a strong showing in 2018, just like they did in 2017.
College Sports
BC women's lax falls in title game May 27, 2018 | 3:27 PM
Pedro Martinez
Red Sox
"Julio told me: 'After 35-years, this is the first hit I got off you.'" May 27, 2018 | 2:58 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts scratched with Red Sox-Braves game with left side tightness May 27, 2018 | 1:28 PM
Tennis
French Open set to start with Venus Williams, rain May 27, 2018 | 5:14 AM
Kevin Durant, left, reaches for the ball in front of Rockets guard James Harden during the second half of Game 6 on Saturday.
NBA
Warriors force Game 7 in Western Conference Finals May 26, 2018 | 11:30 PM
The Revolution's Brandon Bye, left, and the Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies collide as Bye attempts to keep the ball in play during the first half Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution tie Whitecaps, 3-3, despite holding lead May 26, 2018 | 7:54 PM
LeBron James lies on the court, holding his right leg, during the second half of Game 6 on Friday.
NBA
LeBron, back in Boston, hoping to reach 8th-straight Finals May 26, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Andrew Benintendi watches his two-run triple against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning on Saturday.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland carry Red Sox past Braves 8-6 May 26, 2018 | 4:59 PM
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his second goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday.
Soccer
Gareth Bale's scissor-kick gives Real Madrid 3rd straight European title May 26, 2018 | 4:58 PM
Gronkowski horse
Horse Racing
Gronkowski preparing for US debut in Belmont Stakes May 26, 2018 | 4:48 PM
Kevin Love sits on the court while holding his head during the first half of Game 6.
Celtics
Kevin Love ruled out for Game 7 with concussion-like symptoms May 26, 2018 | 2:37 PM
Travel
11 sailboats leave South Carolina for Maine in Atlantic Cup May 26, 2018 | 2:16 PM