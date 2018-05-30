Kobe Bryant attends Patriots practice

The Patriots had a famous visitor at their OTA session Wednesday: Kobe Bryant.

The former Los Angeles Laker visited with the team and took pictures with players including Stephon Gilmore, Cody Hollister, and Eric Rowe.

A few fans on social media were quick to point out that a visit from Bryant would seem to qualify as “fun,’’ which former Patriots linebacker/defensive end Cassius Marsh recently said the team “never’’ has.

It’s probably a little more nuanced than that. Based on his comments to the San Francisco Chronicle, Marsh felt misused and unable to be himself, and a guest at practice wouldn’t have changed that. For the players still with the team, though, getting to meet a five-time NBA champion was probably a nice surprise after sweating it out under the sun all morning.