Here’s what Bill Belichick said at Thursday’s Patriots practice

Question topics included Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, and comments from Eagle Lane Johnson.

Bill Belichick
Coach Bill Belichick walks around during OTAs at Gillette Stadium. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Staff
By
12:57 PM

Bill Belichick doesn’t leave himself out of his annual evaluations. When the Patriots head coach sits down to analyze the Patriots’ performance, searching for innovations that could give his team an edge, he takes a look at his own work as well.

“I think each of us – every player, every assistant coach, head coach, everybody in the organization – is constantly trying to improve their performance and make efforts to find ways to do things the best possible way,” Belichick said Thursday before OTAs.

A reporter asked if that included him?

“Yeah, I said everybody,” he replied.

Belichick deflected questions about the two notable absences at practice, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, focusing instead on the players in attendance. Although Brady has yet to appear for OTAs, there was still a five-time champion at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday: Kobe Bryant.

“I have a ton of respect for Kobe,” Belichick said. “Obviously a great player, had a great career. Spent the day with him yesterday and he had a lot of great observations and things we can learn from. He’s a tremendous guy.”

Belichick was asked if the team needed to come up with ways — like Kobe’s visit — to ensure the players enjoy themselves as they put in their offseason work.

“We feel it’s important to win, that’s really what we’re trying to do,” he answered.

The supposed lack of fun within the New England organization was the subject of biting comments from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson, who noted that Super Bowl rings in Foxborough come with a price. Belichick again chose to keep the focus on the Patriots’ OTAs when prodded about the quotes.

“We’re really focused on what we’re doing and getting better,” he said. “Take each day we can to try to be a better football team. We’re not really focused on what everyone else is doing.”

Belichick also noted that the Patriots seventh-round draft pick, quarterback Danny Etling, is no different to any other rookie in that “he’s got a long way to go.”

