Amid his jet-setting, Tom Brady reportedly has worked out at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady still isn’t at this spring’s organized team activities, but perhaps that doesn’t mean the Patriots quarterback is staying away from Gillette Stadium entirely.

Brady has been working out, throwing with Julian Edelman, in the practice bubble in Foxborough on a “semi-regular’’ basis, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi.

Edelman has been attending the team workouts as well. Brady, in a change from what he’s usually done throughout his career, is skipping them in order to spend more time with his family in the offseason. He’s spent most of the offseason away from Massachusetts, going as far away as Qatar and Monaco, both places Brady has visited while the Patriots offseason program has been in progress.

Advertisement

Brady does have reason to be nearby this week, though: His annual football game, a fundraiser for Best Buddies, is scheduled for Friday evening at Harvard.

The question has never been whether Brady is staying in shape, the question has been whether he’s hurting the team by staying away from the optional workouts when, in the past, he’s always attended them. Edelman probably isn’t tops on the list of receivers Brady needs to develop chemistry with.