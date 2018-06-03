7 things we learned from the latest round of Patriots OTAs

Organized team activities are in full swing in Foxborough. Here are some things you need to know.

Julian Edelman’s recovery appears to be going well.

When the Patriots made their run to the Super Bowl last year, they did so without one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets. Edelman tore his ACL in the third week of the preseason and missed the entire year, but he’s gradually made significant strides ever since.

He spent all of Thursday’s practice on the upper field but didn’t participate in team drills until he caught a ball from Brian Hoyer in a half-speed, hurry-up offense simulation.

Edelman also took part in Brady’s Best Buddies event at Harvard Stadium on Friday, looking lively and nimble at defensive back and wide receiver. The Brady to Edelman connection was alive and well, as Edelman reeled in a touchdown pass in the exhibition. Normally that wouldn’t mean much, but in this instance it showed that he can move around the field.

Tom Brady still hasn’t taken part in official team activities.

The Patriots quarterback certainly had a busy May with trips to Brazil, New York City, England, and Monaco – at least that’s what Instagram told us. Now he’s back in the Boston area, most recently spotted Friday tossing touchdown passes to Adam Schefter.

The O in OTAs doesn’t technically stand for optional, but it might as well. Brady will very likely be back with the team when he has to be later this week. In the meantime, he’s reportedly been throwing with Edelman in the practice bubble in Foxborough on a “semi-regular” basis.

Other notable absent players Thursday included Rob Gronkowski, Malcolm Mitchell, Cody Hollister, Brandon Bolden, Cyrus Jones, Nate Ebner, David Jones, and Joe Thuney. Don’t’a Hightower, Trey Flowers, and Jonathan Jones were back on the field after missing last week.

Bill Belichick isn’t taking the bait.

There are certain topics Bill Belichick is happy to talk about: punters, special teams, New Jersey rock stars. On Thursday the Patriots head coach shared how proud he was of his friend Jon Bon Jovi for getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying it was “about time.”

He also made it clear he doesn’t want to talk about the Eagles – particularly Lane Johnson’s critical comments. His focus, as is always the case, is on helping the Patriots improve. Nothing earth-shattering there.

Belichick and Kobe Bryant have great respect for one another.

Are Bryant and Belichick pals? Evidently. They hung out Wednesday and shared words of wisdom as Bryant visited the team.

“I have a ton of respect for Kobe,” Belichick told reporters. “Obviously a great player, had a great career. Spent the day with him yesterday and he had a lot of great observations and things we can learn from. He’s a tremendous guy.”

Bryant took pictures with Patriots, including Stephon Gilmore – who posted the photo on Instagram.

Whether it’s part of a larger-scheme operation to bring more fun to the organization or not, this was without question a unique experience for the players on the team.

Devin McCourty doesn’t like the NFL’s new national anthem policy.

He’s not surprised, he’s just disappointed.

“This is dumb,” he told reporters Thursday. “I want to use the right choice of words.”

McCourty says the league’s new policy was an improper way to “lay the hammer down,” adding that working together to find a better solution would pay dividends long term.

Braxton Berrios is among the young players trying to carve out roles.

One potential weapon for the Patriots is 5 foot, 9-inch slot receiver Braxton Berrios. The University of Miami product has drawn comparisons to shifty speedsters Wes Welker, Danny Amendola, and Edelman.

“They’ve done an incredible job in getting handed their role and working it to a master level,” Berrios told reporters. “Obviously I’ve seen them, I watch them, I study them, along with a lot of other guys in the league. They’ve done an incredible job and I’m really excited to learn some things.”

Cornerback Keion Crossen’s speed has stood out as well, but he spent this past Thursday on the lower field – a spot typically reserved for players who are “limited” in practice.

Quarterback Danny Etling, a seventh-round pick out of Louisiana State, has benefited from extra reps during OTAs with Brady out. Etling is using this time to brush on the playbook and study film to prepare himself for summer camp.

The team’s schedule only ramps up from here.

Mandatory minicamp will run June 5-7, voluntary OTAs will take place June 11-12 and 14-15, then training camp will start at the end of July.

New England’s first preseason game is Aug. 9, against the Redskins, followed by a rematch against the Eagles on Aug. 16 in a game that might not feature quite as much drama as the Super Bowl.