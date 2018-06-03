Rob Gronkowski is a full go for Patriots mandatory minicamp

Rob Gronkowski and his newly shaved head will be at the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp this week after the tight end skipped voluntary offseason workouts.

Gronkowski said as much at the ninth annual Buzz Off charity event for kids with cancer held at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

“We’ve got mandatory minicamp this week. So I’ll be there this week. I’ll be full go. I’m looking forward to it. Can’t wait to get back to work. I’m excited,’’ Gronkowski told reporters at the event.

I’ll be so much faster now! Thanks @buzzforkids for the fresh new summer cut! Great day with the kids #7xbuzzee #buzzforkids pic.twitter.com/mUXTunzXWs — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 3, 2018