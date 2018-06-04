Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take part in fantasy camp

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reported for camp — fantasy camp, that is — Monday morning in Foxborough.

The Patriots posted pictures of the two stars on Twitter as they worked with fantasy campers running through the paces in the field house behind Gillette Stadium. The camp allows fans to experience a day in the life of a Patriots player.

Practicing with the pros at #Patriots Fantasy Camp! pic.twitter.com/lh1eudi18v — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 4, 2018

Brady and Gronkowski, both of whom elected to skip voluntary OTAs, are expected back on the grounds Tuesday for the start of the team’s three-day minicamp.

New England has four more OTA days (June 11, 12, 14, and 15) before the players take a summer break. Training camp will begin in late July.