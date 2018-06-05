What Julian Edelman had to say about his return to the field

"I feel like I'm getting a day better than yesterday."

Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman walks on the field during the Patriots' OTA practice, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
6:03 PM

All signs have been pointing to a smooth recovery for Julian Edelman.

The Patriots wide receiver, who missed the entirety of last season due to a torn ACL, told reporters at Gillette Stadium “it’s been good” to be back on the field. Edelman was present for the team’s first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, after attending two weeks of voluntary OTAs.

“Any time you get to go out and see the fellas, play with them, talk with them, be in the huddle and look at guys, and participate in drills, that’s what you play the game for ultimately,” Edelman said. “It was tough to watch it on the sidelines last year. To come out here and do little things, strap on the helmet, it put some perspective on how lucky you are to get to play the game.”

Advertisement

For the first time this offseason, Edelman had the opportunity to receive passes from quarterback Tom Brady in an official team setting. Although Brady was absent during OTAs, the pair reportedly had been meeting at Gillette Stadium “on a semi-regular basis.” They also connected for several touchdowns at Brady’s Best Buddies Football Challenge at Harvard Stadium on Friday.

“It was great,” Edelman said of Brady’s highly anticipated return Tuesday. “Any time you get the majority of the team — most of the team — out here, it’s nice. I always like looking at 12.”

“It’s always loud with 12 out there,” he added. “He’s an intimidating SOB.”

Asked if it was strange to not have Brady on the field during OTAs, Edelman said he was more focused on doing what he needs to do to get healthy and “get where [he wants] to be.” He also noted he has been working with both the Patriots training staff and those at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center.

“Your confidence is built through your preparations and your fundamentals, so we’ve been working really hard at those things,” Edelman said. “It’s one of those things where each step you take, you’re prepared for that step. That’s how I feel.”

TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Foxborough- 06/05/18- Rob Gronkowski talks to the media after practice. The Patriots held a minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice facility. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he really did consider retiring this offseason June 5, 2018 | 4:58 PM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
5 possible landing spots for Hanley Ramirez June 5, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
How Terry Rozier responded after being asked about trade possibilities June 5, 2018 | 3:39 PM
President Donald Trump points to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where he honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Patriots
Here's how Trump reportedly reacted to Tom Brady's decision to not visit the White House June 5, 2018 | 3:24 PM
APTOPIX France Tennis French Open
Tennis
Novak Djokovic stunned by 72nd-ranked Marco Cecchinato at French Open June 5, 2018 | 2:22 PM
MLB
Detroit Tigers draft Roger Clemens's son June 5, 2018 | 2:14 PM
Durbin Feltman
Red Sox
Red Sox select TCU pitcher on Day 2 of MLB draft June 5, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Diana Taurasi
NBA
What you need to know about the WNBA this week June 5, 2018 | 1:52 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski says he’s trying to get a new contract June 5, 2018 | 1:49 PM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles kneels on the field in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Politics
'This can’t be serious': Zach Ertz and Chris Long call out Fox News for misleading Eagles photos June 5, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's attendance at minicamp June 5, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Here's the latest on Marcus Smart's status with the Celtics June 5, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Kendrick Perkins
NBA
'I'm not going to get into it. No comment' June 5, 2018 | 10:22 AM
Triston Casas
Red Sox
Red Sox draft pick plans to avoid Pablo Sandoval's weight problems June 5, 2018 | 9:52 AM
Steven Wright
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Tigers-Red Sox series June 5, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Mike Gorman
Celtics
The Celtics would put 'everybody on the table' for this player, according to Mike Gorman June 5, 2018 | 8:12 AM
Kyler Murray
MLB
6 things to know from Monday's MLB Draft June 5, 2018 | 5:02 AM
Aaron Judge
MLB
Aaron Judge sets the record for most strikeouts in a doubleheader June 5, 2018 | 1:05 AM
John Carlson, Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom
NHL
The Capitals are on the verge of the Cup after blowing out the Golden Knights June 5, 2018 | 12:30 AM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees
MLB
The Yankees have threatened to boycott ESPN June 4, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Red Sox Ramirez Hanley
Red Sox
Here's the latest update on Hanley Ramirez's status June 4, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Triston Casas
Red Sox
Red Sox tab high school slugger Triston Casas with their first pick June 4, 2018 | 10:40 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady posts emotional message after idol's passing June 4, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Tristan Thompson, Draymond Green
NBA
'We’re not holding hands and singing songs as friends' June 4, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take part in fantasy camp June 4, 2018 | 12:39 PM
J.D.Martinez, Gary Sanchez
Red Sox
No, it’s not a misprint in the AL East standings. Why the Yankees are listed first June 4, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Mitch Moreland, Carlos Febles
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Nine thoughts on the Red Sox after their interesting series in Houston June 4, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury June 4, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Skiing
Okemo and Mount Sunapee ski areas sold to Vail Resorts June 4, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Kevin Durant explains why Tom Brady's Celtics pitch didn't work June 4, 2018 | 8:56 AM