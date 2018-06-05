Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he did in fact consider retiring this offseason

"If I can't take care of myself, I can't take care of anyone else and I can't help out the team."

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, speaks with teammate wide receiver Kenny Britt (88), during an NFL football minicamp practice, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, speaks with wide receiver Kenny Britt during a minicamp practice Tuesday in Foxborough. –Steven Senne / AP
By
4:58 PM

After an offseason of ambiguous statements and unanimously sourced reports, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that, yes, he actually considered retiring this offseason.

“It definitely was in the mind,” Gronkowski told reporters Tuesday.

Of course, the 29-year-old Patriots tight end decided against it and practiced as normal during the team’s first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, after skipping voluntary workouts last month. But for the first time, he directly acknowledged having second thoughts about coming back after another “long-hauling” season.

Simply, Gronkowski says he wanted to “get my body right again” and “see where my body was at, see where my mind was at.”

Advertisement

“I’ll just keep it simple,” he said. “I just wanted to see where I was at. I was having all different thoughts. Do I need to see where my body was at and everything? To see if I really wanted to go through it again. To see if I could go through it again. I feel like I’m just going to do what’s best for myself and take care of myself because if I can’t take care of myself, I can’t take care of anyone else and I can’t help out the team.”

Ultimately, Gronkowski said he was glad to be back.

“I feel like I definitely made the right decision coming back out,” he said.

Gronkowski also said that he was on good terms with coach Bill Belichick, with whom he reportedly clashed last season, and was “trying to” rework his contract, which was another apparent source of the offseason unrest.

Gronkowski said that he hasn’t put any thought into how much longer he wants to keep playing football — unlike quarterback Tom Brady, who has a long-stated goal of playing into his mid-40s.

“But I definitely know I want to keep going and play this year,” he said.

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
5 possible landing spots for Hanley Ramirez June 5, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
How Terry Rozier responded after being asked about trade possibilities June 5, 2018 | 3:39 PM
President Donald Trump points to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where he honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Patriots
Here's how Trump reportedly reacted to Tom Brady's decision to not visit the White House June 5, 2018 | 3:24 PM
APTOPIX France Tennis French Open
Tennis
Novak Djokovic stunned by 72nd-ranked Marco Cecchinato at French Open June 5, 2018 | 2:22 PM
MLB
Detroit Tigers draft Roger Clemens's son June 5, 2018 | 2:14 PM
Durbin Feltman
Red Sox
Red Sox select TCU pitcher on Day 2 of MLB draft June 5, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Diana Taurasi
NBA
What you need to know about the WNBA this week June 5, 2018 | 1:52 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski says he’s trying to get a new contract June 5, 2018 | 1:49 PM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles kneels on the field in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Politics
'This can’t be serious': Zach Ertz and Chris Long call out Fox News for misleading Eagles photos June 5, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's attendance at minicamp June 5, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Here's the latest on Marcus Smart's status with the Celtics June 5, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Kendrick Perkins
NBA
'I'm not going to get into it. No comment' June 5, 2018 | 10:22 AM
Triston Casas
Red Sox
Red Sox draft pick plans to avoid Pablo Sandoval's weight problems June 5, 2018 | 9:52 AM
Steven Wright
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Tigers-Red Sox series June 5, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Mike Gorman
Celtics
The Celtics would put 'everybody on the table' for this player, according to Mike Gorman June 5, 2018 | 8:12 AM
Kyler Murray
MLB
6 things to know from Monday's MLB Draft June 5, 2018 | 5:02 AM
Aaron Judge
MLB
Aaron Judge sets the record for most strikeouts in a doubleheader June 5, 2018 | 1:05 AM
John Carlson, Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom
NHL
The Capitals are on the verge of the Cup after blowing out the Golden Knights June 5, 2018 | 12:30 AM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees
MLB
The Yankees have threatened to boycott ESPN June 4, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Red Sox Ramirez Hanley
Red Sox
Here's the latest update on Hanley Ramirez's status June 4, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Triston Casas
Red Sox
Red Sox tab high school slugger Triston Casas with their first pick June 4, 2018 | 10:40 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady posts emotional message after idol's passing June 4, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Tristan Thompson, Draymond Green
NBA
'We’re not holding hands and singing songs as friends' June 4, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take part in fantasy camp June 4, 2018 | 12:39 PM
J.D.Martinez, Gary Sanchez
Red Sox
No, it’s not a misprint in the AL East standings. Why the Yankees are listed first June 4, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Mitch Moreland, Carlos Febles
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Nine thoughts on the Red Sox after their interesting series in Houston June 4, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury June 4, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Skiing
Okemo and Mount Sunapee ski areas sold to Vail Resorts June 4, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Kevin Durant explains why Tom Brady's Celtics pitch didn't work June 4, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Steven Wright
Red Sox
Steven Wright to start for Red Sox on Tuesday June 4, 2018 | 7:46 AM