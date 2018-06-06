Morning sports update: Nate Solder says he ‘never had an issue’ with the Patriot Way

J.D. Martinez hit his 20th home run of the season as the Red Sox beat the Tigers 6-0 on Tuesday night. Knuckleballer Steven Wright allowed two hits in seven innings in his first start after serving a 15-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Nate Solder says he ‘never had an issue’ with the Patriot Way

The Patriot Way has come in for criticism from all directions in recent weeks. Cassius March, who spent most of last season in New England, said he didn’t enjoy any of his time there, while Eagles guard Lane Johnson remarked that Patriots players have “f—ing 15 miserable years” in addition to their Super Bowl rings.

One former Patriot is challenging that narrative. Nate Solder left New England with two Super Bowl rings, and it doesn’t sound like he dwelled in misery during his seven years in Foxborough.

“They have high standards in what they demand out of people,” Solder said, per NJ Advance Media’s Chris Ryan. “I never had any issues with the way they pushed us and the standards they had for us at all.”

Solder hit free agency after the Patriots’ defeat in Super Bowl LII, where he signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the New York Giants. In an April essay for The Player’s Tribune, the left tackle said that he was grateful for the time he spent in New England, but acknowledged it can be a “tough environment.”

“It’s very businesslike, and at times it can be cold. Everything in New England is predicated on performance…The Patriots have set a standard, and the pressure is very real,” Solder wrote.

For the 6-foot-8, 325 pound lineman, the elevated standards meant more fun when the team took to the field.

“I never had an issue with that. I feel like you should always push people to be the best that they can, and the fun comes in the level at which you’re playing,” Solder said. “I mean, it’s not fun to lose games. It’s not fun to play bad football. The fun is playing well.”

