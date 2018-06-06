Morning sports update: Nate Solder says he ‘never had an issue’ with the Patriot Way

The former Patriot, now a member of the Giants, spoke this week about his old team.

Nate Solder Tom Brady patriots
Tom Brady hugs Nate Solder during the 2014 AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts. –Jim Davis/The Boston Globe
By
9:22 AM

J.D. Martinez hit his 20th home run of the season as the Red Sox beat the Tigers 6-0 on Tuesday night. Knuckleballer Steven Wright allowed two hits in seven innings in his first start after serving a 15-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Nate Solder says he ‘never had an issue’ with the Patriot Way

The Patriot Way has come in for criticism from all directions in recent weeks. Cassius March, who spent most of last season in New England, said he didn’t enjoy any of his time there, while Eagles guard Lane Johnson remarked that Patriots players have “f—ing 15 miserable years” in addition to their Super Bowl rings.

Advertisement

One former Patriot is challenging that narrative. Nate Solder left New England with two Super Bowl rings, and it doesn’t sound like he dwelled in misery during his seven years in Foxborough.

“They have high standards in what they demand out of people,” Solder said, per NJ Advance Media’s Chris Ryan. “I never had any issues with the way they pushed us and the standards they had for us at all.”

Solder hit free agency after the Patriots’ defeat in Super Bowl LII, where he signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the New York Giants. In an April essay for The Player’s Tribune, the left tackle said that he was grateful for the time he spent in New England, but acknowledged it can be a “tough environment.”

“It’s very businesslike, and at times it can be cold. Everything in New England is predicated on performance…The Patriots have set a standard, and the pressure is very real,” Solder wrote.

For the 6-foot-8, 325 pound lineman, the elevated standards meant more fun when the team took to the field.

“I never had an issue with that. I feel like you should always push people to be the best that they can, and the fun comes in the level at which you’re playing,” Solder said. “I mean, it’s not fun to lose games. It’s not fun to play bad football. The fun is playing well.”

Advertisement

Ricky Davis is still killing it on the basketball court: Former Celtics shooting guard Ricky Davis is still balling in his retirement as a member of the Ghost Ballers in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league. There’s a long list of NBA connections in the three-on-three league, including Brian Scalabrine and Glen “Big Baby” Davis. Ricky Davis is looking forward to August, when the Ghost Ballers stop by TD Garden.

“Walking into that arena every day, it was just alive,” Davis said. “Boston is a great city and a great place.” (Boston.com)

How Donald Trump reacted to Tom Brady’s decision to not visit the White House: Tom Brady skipped the Patriots’ Super Bowl visit to the White House last year to spend time with his ailing mother. When Donald Trump was informed of Brady’s decision, the result was reportedly a “chaotic” scene aboard Air Force One. (Boston.com)

What Julian Edelman had to say about his return to the field: Edelman, who missed last season with a torn ACL, said “it’s been good” to be back to Gillette Stadium for OTAs and minicamp. The wide receiver was also excited to work out with Tom Brady for the first time in an official team capacity.

“It’s always loud with 12 out there,” Edelman said. “He’s an intimidating SOB.” (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Kyrie Irving Klay Thompson
NBA
What Klay Thompson had to say about defending Kyrie Irving June 6, 2018 | 7:16 AM
Ricky Davis Boston Celtics
Celtics
Ricky Davis is still killing it on the basketball court June 6, 2018 | 6:49 AM
Rodney Hood
NBA
Tyronn Lue says Rodney Hood will get more playing time in Game 3 against Warriors June 6, 2018 | 2:39 AM
Soccer
Revolution loses to United Soccer League’s Louisville City FC June 6, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Boston MA 6/5/18 Boston Red Sox Steven Wright delivers a pitch to the Detroit Tigers during first inning action at Fenway Park. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: 03schtrack reporter:
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez hits 20th, Wright pitches Red Sox past Tigers 6-0 June 5, 2018 | 10:26 PM
Miguel Andujar Aaron Hicks Yankees
MLB
The Yankees will no longer have to boycott ESPN June 5, 2018 | 10:25 PM
Triple Crown Horse Racing Justify
Horse Racing
Justify draws No. 1 post for Triple try in Belmont Stakes June 5, 2018 | 10:17 PM
LeBron James Stephen Curry
NBA
'I know whoever wins this series, no one wants an invite' June 5, 2018 | 8:39 PM
Tom Brady Julian Edelman
Patriots
'It’s always loud with 12 out there . . . He’s an intimidating SOB' June 5, 2018 | 6:03 PM
Drew Pomeranz
Red Sox
Red Sox put Drew Pomeranz on 10-day disabled list June 5, 2018 | 5:24 PM
Foxborough- 06/05/18- Rob Gronkowski talks to the media after practice. The Patriots held a minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice facility. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he really did consider retiring this offseason June 5, 2018 | 4:58 PM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
5 possible landing spots for Hanley Ramirez June 5, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
How Terry Rozier responded after being asked about trade possibilities June 5, 2018 | 3:39 PM
President Donald Trump points to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where he honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Patriots
'Chaotic' scenes on Air Force One: Here's what happened when Trump found out Brady wasn't coming to the White House June 5, 2018 | 3:24 PM
APTOPIX France Tennis French Open
Tennis
Novak Djokovic stunned by 72nd-ranked Marco Cecchinato at French Open June 5, 2018 | 2:22 PM
MLB
Detroit Tigers draft Roger Clemens's son June 5, 2018 | 2:14 PM
Durbin Feltman
Red Sox
Red Sox select TCU pitcher on Day 2 of MLB draft June 5, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Diana Taurasi
NBA
What you need to know about the WNBA this week June 5, 2018 | 1:52 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski says he’s trying to get a new contract June 5, 2018 | 1:49 PM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles kneels on the field in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Politics
'This can’t be serious': Zach Ertz and Chris Long call out Fox News for misleading Eagles photos June 5, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's attendance at minicamp June 5, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Here's the latest on Marcus Smart's status with the Celtics June 5, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Kendrick Perkins
NBA
'I'm not going to get into it. No comment' June 5, 2018 | 10:22 AM
Triston Casas
Red Sox
Red Sox draft pick plans to avoid Pablo Sandoval's weight problems June 5, 2018 | 9:52 AM
Steven Wright
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Tigers-Red Sox series June 5, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Mike Gorman
Celtics
The Celtics would put 'everybody on the table' for this player, according to Mike Gorman June 5, 2018 | 8:12 AM
Kyler Murray
MLB
6 things to know from Monday's MLB Draft June 5, 2018 | 5:02 AM
Aaron Judge
MLB
Aaron Judge sets the record for most strikeouts in a doubleheader June 5, 2018 | 1:05 AM
John Carlson, Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom
NHL
The Capitals are on the verge of the Cup after blowing out the Golden Knights June 5, 2018 | 12:30 AM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees
MLB
The Yankees have threatened to boycott ESPN June 4, 2018 | 11:21 PM