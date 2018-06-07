How did a Reddit user beat everyone to the news about Julian Edelman’s suspension?
“You’re about to feel really stupid tomorrow when this is national news but okay :).”
While news of Julian Edelman’s pending four-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy became headline news on Thursday, rumor of the ban first appeared on a Reddit Patriots message board Wednesday night.
The day before ESPN reported Edelman’s suspension, a user who goes by the handle Redditlover1981 posted this rumor to Reddit: “Rumor: Edelman potentially getting suspended for 4 games for PED’s.”
When other Reddit users questioned the validity of the rumor and the sources involved, Redditlover1981 countered with: “You’re about to feel really stupid tomorrow when this is national news but okay :).”
Sure enough, ESPN broke the story Thursday afternoon, citing league sources.
So, who is Redditlover1981, how was the poster privvy to confidential information regarding a failed NFL drug test, and how did the poster know the news would break Thursday?