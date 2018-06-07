12 pictures from Patriots minicamp as No. 12 returned to the field

Tom Brady arrives at the practice field on Tuesday.

Tom Brady hands off to rookie running back Sony Michel on Tuesday.

Quarterbacks Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, and Danny Etling, warm up on Tuesday.

Tom Brady wears an armband with notes on his left forearm on Tuesday.

Defensive backs Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon walk to practice on Wednesday.

Coach Bill Belichick arrives for the Patriots minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice facility.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski catches the ball during practice on Tuesday.

Rob Gronkowski gestures to teammates Troy Niklas, Jacob Hollister and Dwayne Allen as they prepare for a drill on Wednesday.

Tom Brady runs with the ball during practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman runs during practice on Thursday, before the report of his four-game suspension.

