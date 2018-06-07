12 pictures from Patriots minicamp as No. 12 returned to the field Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski took part in team workouts for the first time this offseason. Tom Brady and Julian Edelman walk together after minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice facility. –Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff By Mark Dunphy 3:35 PM Wide receiver Julian Edelman runs during practice on Thursday, before the report of his four-game suspension. —AP Photo/Charles Krupa Tom Brady runs with the ball during practice on Thursday. —AP Photo/Steven Senne Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson catches a ball on Wednesday. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola Rob Gronkowski gestures to teammates Troy Niklas, Jacob Hollister and Dwayne Allen as they prepare for a drill on Wednesday. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola Tight end Rob Gronkowski catches the ball during practice on Tuesday. —AP Photo/Steven Senne Coach Bill Belichick arrives for the Patriots minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice facility. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Defensive backs Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon walk to practice on Wednesday. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola Tom Brady wears an armband with notes on his left forearm on Tuesday. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Quarterbacks Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, and Danny Etling, warm up on Tuesday. —AP Photo/Steven Senne Tom Brady hands off to rookie running back Sony Michel on Tuesday. —AP Photo/Steven Senne Tom Brady arrives at the practice field on Tuesday. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Wide receiver Julian Edelman faces reporters on Tuesday. —AP Photo/Steven Senne Advertisement TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Bill Belichick Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman Want to see what readers are saying about our stories? Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page 