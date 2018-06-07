12 pictures from Patriots minicamp as No. 12 returned to the field

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski took part in team workouts for the first time this offseason.

Tom Brady Julian Edelman
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman walk together after minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice facility. –Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
3:35 PM
Julian Edelman
Wide receiver Julian Edelman runs during practice on Thursday, before the report of his four-game suspension. —AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Tom Brady
Tom Brady runs with the ball during practice on Thursday. —AP Photo/Steven Senne
Cordarrelle Patterson
Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson catches a ball on Wednesday. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Rob Gronkowski, Troy Niklas, Jacob Hollister, Dwayne Allen
Rob Gronkowski gestures to teammates Troy Niklas, Jacob Hollister and Dwayne Allen as they prepare for a drill on Wednesday. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Rob Gronkowski
Tight end Rob Gronkowski catches the ball during practice on Tuesday. —AP Photo/Steven Senne
Bill Belichick
Coach Bill Belichick arrives for the Patriots minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice facility. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon
Defensive backs Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon walk to practice on Wednesday. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Tom Brady armband
Tom Brady wears an armband with notes on his left forearm on Tuesday. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Danny Etling
Quarterbacks Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, and Danny Etling, warm up on Tuesday. —AP Photo/Steven Senne
Tom Brady, Sony Michel
Tom Brady hands off to rookie running back Sony Michel on Tuesday. —AP Photo/Steven Senne
Tom Brady
Tom Brady arrives at the practice field on Tuesday. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Julian Edelman
Wide receiver Julian Edelman faces reporters on Tuesday. —AP Photo/Steven Senne
