Read Julian Edelman’s statement in response to his pending suspension

"I don’t know what happened."

Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman runs during practice at minicamp. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
2:55 PM

Julian Edelman posted an apology to his Instagram story on Friday after news broke Thursday that he is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

In the post, Edelman said “I don’t know what happened,’’ and apologized to the Patriots organization and fans. He also acknowledged that he is appealing the ban.

The substance Edelman tested positive for is unknown.

Read the full apology below:

“I am very sorry — I don’t know what happened. I’ve taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened. I apologize to the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates, and fans. As this matter is being appealed, I can’t say anymore but no matter what, I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with our team and for Patriots fans around the world.”

TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman
