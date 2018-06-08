Julian Edelman’s pending suspension caught most of the Patriots organization by surprise

Fans and media weren’t the only ones caught off guard by Thursday’s news that Julian Edelman is facing a four-game league suspension. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who spoke on WEEI Friday morning, “the overwhelming majority of the Patriots organization didn’t know anything about this.’’ Schefter described it as a “very closely guarded piece of information’’ and said some of the sources he initially reached out to were surprised by the news.

A league source confirmed Edelman is appealing the four-game penalty for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The substance Edelman tested positive for is unknown. It’s difficult to have these suspensions overturned, but not impossible.

“Most people don’t win appeals, but he’s going to go in and argue whatever he’s going to argue, and we’ll see, because the system is not infallible,’’ Schefter said. “But you have a guy that had had, as I was told, hundreds of tests and never tested positive before. In this particular case, the test came back positive. Right now, it’s four games unless he can present compelling evidence otherwise.’’