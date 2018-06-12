Robert Kraft calls Rob Gronkowski trade rumors ‘hogwash’

“I guess when your team is good, people are looking for things."

Robert Kraft
Patriots owner Robert Kraft was on the field to watch practice during minicamp. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
1:59 PM

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says there’s no truth to the rumor that he shut down a trade involving tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“I’ll just tell you it’s a bunch of hogwash that I vetoed some trade,” Kraft told reporters Tuesday. “That was never in the works. It’s just completely made up.”

According to Adam Kurkjian, formerly of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick wanted to trade Gronkowski Friday. Kurkjian reported the Patriots received offers from both the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers, but quarterback Tom Brady threatened to retire if any deal went through, so Kraft rejected the move.

Advertisement

Kurkjian received a statement from Patriots spokesman Stacey James, who said, “I would say with the utmost confidence that none of that is true. None of it.”

Kraft corroborated James.

“I guess when your team is good, people are looking for things,” he said. “I think we have to be careful in society today that people just can’t come out and say things. This bit about us trading Gronk to the 49ers or Tennessee, there’s no basis to it and it gets a life of its own. I just want to go on record at today’s event to make sure that you all understand there’s no truth to that. People shouldn’t be able to do that.”

Gronkowski also rebuffed the rumor, calling it “fake news.”

TOPICS: Patriots Robert Kraft
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Let’s hope the Gronk trade rumors are always wrong June 12, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.
Soccer
Predicting the World Cup winner is tougher than it seems June 12, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Kobe Bryant Kevin Garnett 2008 Finals
NBA
What Michael Jordan told Kobe Bryant after the Celtics won the 2008 NBA title June 12, 2018 | 1:34 PM
Connecticut Sun
NBA
Surging Connecticut Sun move to top of AP power poll June 12, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Donald Trump
Soccer
How 3 letters from Trump might help bring the 2026 World Cup to the U.S. June 12, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Nick Nurse
NBA
Assistant Nick Nurse will reportedly replace Dwane Casey as Raptors coach June 12, 2018 | 11:54 AM
Red Auerbach and Kevin McHale after Celtics draft in 1980.
Celtics
Kevin McHale recalls how Red Auerbach surprised him in the 1980 NBA Draft June 12, 2018 | 10:41 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 20, 2017 US alpine skier Bode Miller addresses the media during a press conference during the FIS Ski Alpine World Cupin Kitzbuehel.
Skiing
Skiing community expresses sympathy following death of Bode Miller’s daughter June 12, 2018 | 9:49 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora explained why he laughed after Eduardo Nunez got hit by a pitch June 12, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox beat punchless Orioles 2-0 in 12 innings June 12, 2018 | 12:03 AM
Brendan McKay
MLB
Seeking Two-Way Star, Rays Try to Build One June 11, 2018 | 10:53 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018, that Miller's 19-month-old daughter Emeline Miller died Sunday after paramedics pulled her from a swimming pool in Coto de Caza, Calif., Saturday. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
Skiing
Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool June 11, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Canadians-US-Open
NHL
NHL ref to make US Open debut June 11, 2018 | 8:14 PM
Danny Ainge Brad Stevens
Celtics
7 questions affecting the Celtics that will be answered this offseason June 11, 2018 | 6:14 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Gronk had to say about Julian Edelman's suspension June 11, 2018 | 6:12 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Boston sports radio is saying about Edelman's suspension and the rumored Gronk trade June 11, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Adbel Nader Celtics
Celtics
Abdel Nader has wrist surgery June 11, 2018 | 5:48 PM
LeBron James
Celtics
Chad Finn: Don’t be afraid to get LeBron James into Celtic green June 11, 2018 | 5:19 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts is activated by Red Sox June 11, 2018 | 4:27 PM
Julio Jones
NFL
A look at Julio Jones' bizarre offseason June 11, 2018 | 3:02 PM
A hat with the Cafe Martin logo in honor of NESN cameraman John Martin. (Courtesy Bryan Brennan)
Media
A letter of appreciation from John Martin, a NESN cameraman, to Boston sports media June 11, 2018 | 12:29 PM
Dwane Casey Pistons
NBA
Dwane Casey reportedly agrees to 5-year deal with the Pistons June 11, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
Patriots
A couple new details about Julian Edelman’s positive PED test emerge June 11, 2018 | 10:00 AM
LeBron James
Celtics
Jalen Rose says LeBron James can only win title with Warriors or Celtics June 11, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts will accompany the Red Sox on road trip June 11, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Celtics Terry Rozier
Celtics
3 options for Terry Rozier in a crowded Celtics backcourt June 11, 2018 | 7:58 AM
Germany players holding the World Cup trophy aloft in 2014.
Soccer
What you need to know about the 2018 FIFA World Cup June 11, 2018 | 7:38 AM
Rob Gronkowski was thrilled that his horse came back to earn second place.
Patriots
Video: Gronk freaks out as his horse makes a push June 10, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Dustin Johnson
Golf
Dustin Johnson reclaims No. 1 ranking with Memphis win June 10, 2018 | 7:51 PM
Xander Bogaerts looks for a call after grounding out to the shortstop with a runner in scoring position Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox drop series finale to White Sox June 10, 2018 | 4:39 PM