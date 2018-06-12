Robert Kraft calls Rob Gronkowski trade rumors ‘hogwash’

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says there’s no truth to the rumor that he shut down a trade involving tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“I’ll just tell you it’s a bunch of hogwash that I vetoed some trade,” Kraft told reporters Tuesday. “That was never in the works. It’s just completely made up.”

According to Adam Kurkjian, formerly of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick wanted to trade Gronkowski Friday. Kurkjian reported the Patriots received offers from both the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers, but quarterback Tom Brady threatened to retire if any deal went through, so Kraft rejected the move.

Kurkjian received a statement from Patriots spokesman Stacey James, who said, “I would say with the utmost confidence that none of that is true. None of it.”

Kraft corroborated James.

“I guess when your team is good, people are looking for things,” he said. “I think we have to be careful in society today that people just can’t come out and say things. This bit about us trading Gronk to the 49ers or Tennessee, there’s no basis to it and it gets a life of its own. I just want to go on record at today’s event to make sure that you all understand there’s no truth to that. People shouldn’t be able to do that.”

Gronkowski also rebuffed the rumor, calling it “fake news.”