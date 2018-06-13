Last week of Patriots’ OTAs seems to qualify as ‘fun’

Lane Johnson would be shocked to learn what the Patriots did this week as they wrapped up nine weeks of offseason workouts.

On Monday, Bill Belichick canceled practice and instead held a team bonding experience at Fenway Park. On Tuesday, the Patriots returned to practice, but Belichick turned it into an opportunity to teach his players about football history, using props including leather helmets, I’m told.

Also Tuesday, Robert Kraft went out of his way to call the Rob Gronkowski trade rumors “hogwash.’’ Oh, and he casually announced that Belichick had canceled the final two practices of the spring, letting everyone out for summer vacation three days early. Has Belichick made football — dare we say it — fun again?