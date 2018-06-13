Morning sports update: Tom Brady reportedly golfed with Phil Mickelson on Tuesday instead of attending OTAs

Home runs by Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi led the Red Sox to a 6-4 win over the Orioles on Tuesday night. Eduardo Rodriguez gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings as he won his fifth straight start. The World Cup is coming back to North America for the first time since 1994 after FIFA awarded the 2026 tournament to the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Tom Brady reportedly golfed with Phil Mickleson on Tuesday instead of attending OTAs

While his teammates prepped for the upcoming Patriots season, Tom Brady reportedly gave Phil Mickelson a hand preparing for the U.S. Open. Mickelson needs a victory in the major to complete his career Grand Slam. He’s finished runner-up six times at the event, but a practice round with the Patriots quarterback could give him the boost he needs to get over the line.

The Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte reported that Mickelson played Tuesday at Friar’s Head Golf Club on Long Island with Brady, Rickie Fowler, and investment banker Jimmy Dunne, per Golf.com.

It isn’t the first time the five-time Super Bowl winner has taken to the links with Mickelson, who’s claimed five major championships. Before the Masters last year, Brady even gave a few tips — “overload, underload” — on swing speed to his fellow over-40 athlete. Mickelson clearly took the TB12 advice to heart as he worked himself into top condition last offseason and increased his ball speed to match that of much younger players.

The Patriots held a voluntary workout on Tuesday outside Gillette Stadium. Brady and Rob Gronkowski, in keeping with their decisions thus far this offseason, did not attend. New England was scheduled to have two more OTAs on Thursday and Friday, but Bill Belichick elected to cancel the sessions.

In other Brady news, Oprah released a trailer for her SuperSoul Sunday interview with the quarterback. She asks him about his career, his family, and how the Patriots locker room dealt with the controversy after some NFL players took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

The episode will air on the OWN network Sunday at 11 a.m.

Kyrie Irving is concerned about only one thing — and it’s not LeBron James: Irving doesn’t want to talk about a contract extension, his long-term future with the Celtics, or the possibility of former teammate LeBron James joining him in Boston. Instead, the point guard is focused on winning a championship in 2019. (Boston.com)

Tiger Woods opts to stay on yacht over official U.S. Open hotel: Woods brought his 155-foot yacht, Privacy, to Shinnecock Hills for the U.S. Open. He’s staying on board his vessel, which is said to include a Jacuzzi, gym, and movie theater.

“So far, it’s been nice to kind of get away from the tournament scene and go there to my dinghy, and just really enjoy it,” Woods said. (Boston.com)

Here’s the latest on Carson Smith after he angrily threw his glove: Smith’s shoulder partially dislocated when he fired his glove into the dugout after a lackluster outing in May. The pitcher will need season-ending surgery to repair the damage, and could miss part of the 2019 season as well. (Boston.com)

