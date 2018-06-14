Patriots closing in on contract extension with James Develin

The deal should be complete by the end of the day.

James Develin
New England Patriots fullback James Develin, warms up before Super Bowl 52. –Tony Gutierrez/AP
By
2:22 PM

The Patriots are closing in on a two-year contract extension with fullback James Develin, according to a league source. Develin was under contract through 2018, after receiving a two-year extension last offseason when he was set to be a free agent.

The 29-year-old Brown graduate has been with the Patriots since 2012 and last year was honored with his first Pro Bowl selection.

The deal should be complete by the end of the day. The Athletic first reported the deal was imminent.

