Morning sports update: Eagles ‘bling-ier’ Super Bowl rings pay tribute to ‘Philly Special’ in diamonds

If Philly's celebration is indeed over, it ended on a very shiny note. 

Xander Bogaerts hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning as the Red Sox beat the Mariners 2-1 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win. David Price struck out seven in seven innings, and Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save.

Here are a few other sports headlines to help you get caught up:

Eagles ‘bling-ier’ Super Bowl rings pay tribute to ‘Philly Special’ in diamonds

Doug Pederson, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, called for an end to a victory tour that began when Tom Brady’s Hail Mary hit the turf and finally concluded with the Super Bowl 52 ring ceremony on Thursday night.

“Honestly, after the ring ceremony, to me, we’ve put that to bed, we’ve put that to rest, and we move on to 2018,” he said, per ESPN.

If the celebration is indeed over, it ended on a very shiny note. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie presented each player with a ring made of pure 10-karat white gold, adorned with a total of 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires. The Lombardi Trophy alone contains 16 diamonds, while the bezel of the ring features 127.

The number pays tribute to the “Philly Special” — the famous fourth-quarter play against the Patriots when Corey Clement (No. 30) flipped the ball to Trey Burton (No. 88), who rolled right and found quarterback Nick Foles (No. 9) in the end zone.

The rings also include dog masks for the underdog team, as well as its mantra: “We All We Got, We All We Need.”

The Eagles were planning on going with an “elegant, muted” design for the championship jewelry, but the players were having none of it.

“All the players jumped forward and said, ‘No, no, no. The bigger and the bling-ier, the better,'” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told reporters Thursday. “And that’s what we did.”

Patriots reportedly hosted free agent quarterback Christian Hackenberg on Thursday

The Oakland Raiders released Christian Hackenberg after just three weeks, citing work restrictions in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement as the reason the quarterback didn’t get a chance to prove himself. Head coach Jon Gruden said the team didn’t have enough reps to get a good look at Hackenberg or the roster space to keep him on board.

“How do you develop a quarterback?” Gruden asked. “I don’t know how you do it.”

One franchise that should know the answer? The New England Patriots, where Jimmy Garoppolo developed into the highest-paid quarterback in the league as a backup to another homegrown talent.

On Thursday, less than 24 hours after getting cut by the Raiders, Hackenberg reportedly visited Gillette Stadium, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The New York Jets spent a second-round draft pick on Hackenberg in 2016, but the quarterback did not attempt a regular-season pass in two years with the team before being traded to Oakland in the offseason. If the Patriots add him to the roster, he’d join rookie Danny Etling in the fight for a roster spot behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer.

Should the Red Sox part with Rafael Devers in a trade for Manny Machado?: The Red Sox are reportedly one of four teams that might make a blockbuster deadline deal for Machado. The trade for the Orioles infielder could require parting ways with Devers. Should Dave Dombrowski give up that much for a rental? (Boston.com)

Fight at Giants minicamp results in injury scare for Nate Solder: Solder tweaked a knee after being rolled up from behind during a helmet-swinging fight between two teammates: veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison and rookie guard Will Hernandez. “It hurts a little bit, but I don’t know,” the former Patriot said. (Boston.com)

Former NFL Pro-Bowler arrested on rape charges: Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes on the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge. Winslow, who was once the league’s highest-paid tight end, posted $50,000 bail. (Boston.com)

