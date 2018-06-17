Tom Brady explained what he learned from Deflategate

"In some ways, it was a great experience."

Tom Brady Patriots
Tom Brady talks to the media after minicamp. –Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff
By
12:16 PM

If he could do everything over again, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he would not have handled the aftermath of the Deflategate controversy any differently.

“I think it taught me a lot of things,” Brady told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that aired Sunday. “It taught me about the people I could really count on, the people that really supported me, and it taught me a lot about life.”

“Sometimes you do the best you can do, and it doesn’t work out,” he continued. “There were a lot of frustrations, and I tried to fight as hard as I could for what I believed in.”

Advertisement

Brady said he decided to ultimately accept the four-game suspension because there was “too much anxiety” surrounding the situation. In addition to his personal punishment, the Patriots were fined $1 million and docked two draft picks.

“I realized I couldn’t win,” he told Winfrey. “I just said, ‘You know what? I’m going to use this as an opportunity to have the month of September off for the first time in 21 years. I’m going to take advantage of this.'”

During his suspension, Brady was not allowed to attend practices or contact any Patriots personnel. He said he immediately flew to visit his parents in California, which happened to be around the same time his mother, Galynn, was starting cancer treatments.

He and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, also used to the time to visit Italy because the couple never went on a honeymoon after they got married in February 2009.

“So I said, ‘Man, that was the best month off I think I ever had,'” Brady told Winfrey. “In some ways, it was a great experience in my life, [even though] it was a really tough experience in my life.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Deflategate
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Steven Wright pitched well, but the Red Sox couldn't help him out Saturday in a 1-0 loss to the Mariners.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Mariners, 1-0, despite strong start from Steven Wright June 16, 2018 | 11:02 PM
Dustin Johnson US Open Golf
Golf
USGA apologizes for unfair course in 3rd round of US Open June 16, 2018 | 9:13 PM
FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, Ryan Straschnitzki is wheeled on a stretcher into Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia. The parents of a paralyzed Humboldt Broncos hockey player are preparing for the next phase of his recovery — his return home. Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down in a crash between a semi-trailer and a bus carrying the junior hockey team at a rural Saskatchewan intersection in April. The 19-year-old is expected to return home to Airdrie, just north of Calgary, in a matter of weeks. His father, Tom Straschnitzki, says he's already gone through six training programs on how to care for his son once he's no longer under the constant watchful eye of medical personnel.
World
Paralyzed Humboldt player's family preparing for next phase June 16, 2018 | 7:46 PM
Phil Mickelson reacts to a shot Saturday.
Golf
Frustrated Phil Mickelson swats moving ball with putter at U.S. Open June 16, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph in the first half of an NBA game in March.
NBA
Brother of NBA's Zach Randolph killed outside of Indiana bar June 16, 2018 | 3:15 PM
Al Horford, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
5 things we learned from Kyrie Irving's conversation with Bill Simmons June 16, 2018 | 2:10 PM
FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) goes up for a shot past Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in San Antonio. DiVincenzo was the surprise star of the NCAA championship game for Villanova, then became a surprise NBA draft entrant. (Chris Steppig/Pool via AP, File)
College Sports
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo: 'If I can do anything to help the team, then I'll do that' June 16, 2018 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox
Key pinch hit rallies Mariners past Red Sox, 7-6 June 16, 2018 | 3:02 AM
Golf
Brockton firefighter Matt Parziale makes the cut at the US Open June 15, 2018 | 10:04 PM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving, center, takes questions from reporters, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, during a news conference, in Boston.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving just unexpectedly released his own song June 15, 2018 | 6:02 PM
Kawhi Leonard
Sports Q
Should the Celtics trade for Kawhi Leonard? June 15, 2018 | 5:15 PM
Soccer
Watch Ronaldo's hat trick in Portugal's 3-3 draw with Spain June 15, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Manny Machado
Red Sox
Manny Machado would come at too great a cost for Red Sox June 15, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Nigeria chickens World Cup
Soccer
Russian authorities forbade Nigerian fans from bringing live chickens to World Cup matches June 15, 2018 | 3:40 PM
Cambridge- 06/15/18- Dozens of Iranian soccer fans squeezed into the Phoenix Landing bar on Mass. Ave to watch the World Cup Soccer match between Morocco and Iran on several large tv's in the bar. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(lmetro)
Soccer
5 places to watch the World Cup around Boston June 15, 2018 | 2:06 PM
Kawhi Leonard, Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge
NBA
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants to be traded June 15, 2018 | 1:47 PM
Kyrie Irving Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Kyrie Irving was apparently hyping up his teammates before the season started June 15, 2018 | 1:34 PM
names -- Tom Brady and Oprah Winfrey (OWN)
Patriots
Tom Brady praises impact of players kneeling during the national anthem June 15, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Soccer
FIFA is investigating why over 5,000 fans skipped Egypt-Uruguay game June 15, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Ignacio Cetrangolo at Wembley Stadium in England holding a Defensor Sporting flag.
Soccer
How a Uruguayan soccer fan stays in touch with his roots living in Boston June 15, 2018 | 11:35 AM
Iceland World Cup
Soccer
One Iceland player prepared to defend Lionel Messi by working as a salt-packer at a warehouse June 15, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Carson Wentz, Nick Foles
Patriots
Eagles 'bling-ier' Super Bowl rings pay tribute to 'Philly Special' in diamonds June 15, 2018 | 9:47 AM
Dee Gordon, Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts turned a pretty impressive double play Thursday June 15, 2018 | 8:09 AM
American Referees Soccer
Soccer
No team but 2 referees for US at World Cup in Russia June 15, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts's homer sends Red Sox past Mariners June 15, 2018 | 2:33 AM
Detroit Red Wings' Jimmy Howard (35) blocks a shot by Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
Bruins sign Matt Grzelcyk to two-year extension June 15, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox New York Yankees
Red Sox
Why the Yankees are in first place even though they're a game back of the Red Sox June 14, 2018 | 11:41 PM
World Cup Russia
Soccer
A beginner's guide to the 2018 FIFA World Cup June 14, 2018 | 11:11 PM
NFL
Fight at Giants minicamp results in injury scare for Nate Solder June 14, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Kellen Winslow
NFL
Former NFL Pro-Bowler arrested on rape charges June 14, 2018 | 9:16 PM