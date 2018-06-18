Morning sports update: James Harrison ‘didn’t have a problem’ with the Patriot Way

Rafael Devers, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Xander Bogaerts all homered as the Red Sox routed the Mariners 9-3 on Sunday. Eduardo Rodriguez struck out nine and picked up his sixth win in as many starts.

James Harrison ‘didn’t have a problem’ with the Patriot Way

In April, James Harrison retired after 15 years in the NFL. His last stop was in New England, where he drew praise from Bill Belichick for buying into a new system after a storied tenure with the Steelers. Unlike Cassius Marsh, who seemed ecstatic to leave the Patriots, Harrison said he enjoyed his time in Foxborough.

The five-time Pro Bowler set Pittsburgh’s franchise record for sacks, blasting his way into the backfield as part of head coach Bill Cowher’s vaunted defense. Harrison noted in an appearance on CBS Sports Network that Belichick ran an even tighter ship than Cowher.

“[Bill] Cowher wasn’t as regimented as Bill [Belichick] was,” Harrison said, per NBC Sports Boston. “Like I say, I didn’t have a problem with it. You know, I enjoyed my time there, you know, I thanked them for the opportunity they gave me to continue to play.”

Before the Steelers released Harrison in December, the linebacker had fallen out of favor in Pittsburgh and played just 13 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. After the Patriots picked him up, he played 69 snaps in Super Bowl LII alone.

“Discipline. That’s the big thing,” Harrison said. “They’re not going to ask you to do anything that is outside of what you’re capable of doing. And it’s, you learn the system and you go out there and you play it. And like I said, it’s very regimented, so if you’re a guy that’s not used to discipline, you’re not going to like it there.”

What we learned from Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Tom Brady: On “SuperSoul Sunday,” Brady discussed managing fatherhood and football, as well as the retirement that’s coming “sooner rather than later.” He also touched on his relationship with Bill Belichick and the reaction to the kiss on the lips he gave his son during an episode of “Tom vs. Time.” (Boston.com)

5 things we learned from Kyrie Irving’s appearance on ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’: The Celtics point guard is “still sick” about Gordon Hayward’s injury, loves to watch CNBC, and doesn’t feel like he’s reached his peak yet. Irving expects Boston’s lineup combinations to give opponents headaches next season.

“Our matchups, they’re scary for teams — really, really scary,” he said. (Boston.com)

Tom Brady explained what he learned from Deflategate: The Patriots quarterback told Winfrey that he learned a lot about life and who he could count on in the aftermath of his controversial four-game suspension.

“There were a lot of frustrations, and I tried to fight as hard as I could for what I believed in,” Brady said. (Boston.com)

