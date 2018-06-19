An Illinois school changed its Patriots logo after student complaints

The Patriots have used the Flying Elvis logo since 1993, and New England hasn’t been the only victorious football team to wear it in that span of time.

Adlai E. Stevenson High School, located in Lincolnshire, Illinois, used a very similar looking logo on its helmet to that of its New England professional counterpart until a recent change. The announcement of the switch to an “S” logo came after students reportedly complained that it was plagiarism of the NFL Patriots.

“Some students rightfully called us on that,” said the public information Jim Conrey coordinator to the Chicago Tribune. “It was a fair criticism.”

The change was made despite the school’s claim that it had permission from New England to use a slightly altered version of the logo.

In 2014, Stevenson won the Illinois Class 8A state championship, and are a consistent presence among the region’s top high school teams.

A new Patriots logo was also adopted, though the football team will use the new “S” on its helmet instead.