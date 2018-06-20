Morning sports update: Did Tom Brady give an insinuation about his retirement plans?

Eduardo Escobar hit two doubles to lead the Twins over the Red Sox 6-2 on Tuesday night. Chris Sale retired the first 14 batters he faced for Boston, who left 11 runners on base.

Did Tom Brady give an insinuación about his retirement plans?

Adiós, Tom. (In five years.)

Tom Brady appeared to suggest, not for the first time, that his football career will come to an end at age 45. He offered the hint in an Instagram comment, responding to an ESPN post which quoted his recent musings on retirement.

“I think about it more now than I used to,” the Patriots quarterback told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that aired this week. “I think now I’m seeing there’s definitely an end coming sooner rather than later.”

In response, Brady wrote, “Cuarenta y cinco” followed by three emojis. The phrase means “45” in Spanish, while the illustrated monkeys are said to mean “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.”

The 40-year-old has offered up age 45 as his target before. He told ESPN in 2017 he wanted to continue lacing up his cleats until he reached his mid-40s. However, he didn’t rule out pushing that date back even further.

“If I get there and I still feel like I do today,” Brady said. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to continue.”

His teammates and even former opponents have faith he can keep playing at a high level deep into his fifth decade.

Last year, Rob Gronkowski said, “There’s no doubt in my mind he can play until that age. The way he just works, the way he prepares every week, the way he works out, he’s just always super ready.”

Ray Lewis echoed Gronk’s sentiment, saying, “I truly believe TB can play as long as he wants to play.”

