Morning sports update: Did Tom Brady give an insinuation about his retirement plans?

Tom Brady appeared to suggest, not for the first time, that his football career will come to an end at age 45.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady arrives at the practice field during minicamp. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
9:36 AM

Eduardo Escobar hit two doubles to lead the Twins over the Red Sox 6-2 on Tuesday night. Chris Sale retired the first 14 batters he faced for Boston, who left 11 runners on base.

Did Tom Brady give an insinuación about his retirement plans?

Adiós, Tom. (In five years.)

Tom Brady appeared to suggest, not for the first time, that his football career will come to an end at age 45. He offered the hint in an Instagram comment, responding to an ESPN post which quoted his recent musings on retirement.

“I think about it more now than I used to,” the Patriots quarterback told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that aired this week. “I think now I’m seeing there’s definitely an end coming sooner rather than later.”

Advertisement

In response, Brady wrote, “Cuarenta y cinco” followed by three emojis. The phrase means “45” in Spanish, while the illustrated monkeys are said to mean “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.”

The 40-year-old has offered up age 45 as his target before. He told ESPN in 2017 he wanted to continue lacing up his cleats until he reached his mid-40s. However, he didn’t rule out pushing that date back even further.

“If I get there and I still feel like I do today,” Brady said. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to continue.”

His teammates and even former opponents have faith he can keep playing at a high level deep into his fifth decade.

Last year, Rob Gronkowski said, “There’s no doubt in my mind he can play until that age. The way he just works, the way he prepares every week, the way he works out, he’s just always super ready.”

Ray Lewis echoed Gronk’s sentiment, saying, “I truly believe TB can play as long as he wants to play.”

Is it still fun to be a Patriots fan?: With all the focus on whether Patriots players are having fun under Bill Belichick, Dave D’Onofrio wonders if it’s still fun for those who aren’t getting paid to put up with the system: the fans. Among other questions, he asks, “Is it still as fun when winning is no longer a goal, but a mandate — and when Super Bowl-or-bust expectations seem to have sapped the joy from so much of the process?” (Boston.com)

Advertisement

What Mike Krzyzewski had to say about Jayson Tatum’s rookie season: Coach K knew Tatum was “definitely the best offensive player” heading into the 2017 draft. He has some advice for the former Duke Blue Devil, as well as lots of praise and some thoughts on Grayson Allen potentially joining the Celtics on Thursday night. (Boston.com)

9 photos from the Celtics’ brand-new practice facility: On Tuesday, the Celtics unveiled a gleaming, 70,000 square-foot facility in Brighton’s Boston Landing named after legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach. The Auerbach Center holds two full-size courts, a hydrotherapy room, and a barber’s chair. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Patriots Fans
Patriots
Is it still fun to be a Patriots fan? June 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Eduardo Escobar sparks Twins past Chris Sale and the Red Sox, 6-2 June 20, 2018 | 12:58 AM
Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia is not close to returning to the Red Sox June 19, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Mike Krzyzewski Duke
Celtics
What Mike Krzyzewski had to say about Jayson Tatum's rookie season June 19, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Bruce Cassidy Patrice Bergeron
Bruins
Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy, Patrice Bergeron in Vegas for NHL Awards June 19, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Brighton- 06/19/18- The Boston Celtics held a grand opening of their new practice facilty, the Auerbach Center on Guest Street. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(lmetro)
Celtics
9 photos from the Celtics' brand-new practice facility June 19, 2018 | 4:18 PM
A worker finishes the paint for the New England Patriots logo at Gillette Stadium in 2017.
Patriots
An Illinois school changed its Patriots logo after student complaints June 19, 2018 | 3:13 PM
Saudi World Cup Plane Incident
Soccer
Saudi Arabia coach says players 'were all calm' when their plane's engine caught fire June 19, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward
Sports Q
What will the Celtics lineup look like on opening night? June 19, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Madden NFL
Patriots
Where the Patriots rank in the leaked Madden 19 player ratings June 19, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Robby Scott
Red Sox
Red Sox recall lefty Robby Scott, send Justin Haley to Pawtucket June 19, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Atlanta Dream
NBA
7,000 mile 'self-inflicted' road trip taking its toll on the Atlanta Dream June 19, 2018 | 12:41 PM
Celtics Terry Rozier
Celtics
Here are the picks and players the Celtics could use in a trade June 19, 2018 | 11:57 AM
Sterling Brown
NBA
Bucks guard Sterling Brown sues the city of Milwaukee and its police department over stun-gun arrest June 19, 2018 | 11:47 AM
Brad Wanamaker
Celtics
The Celtics are reportedly interested in signing international star Brad Wanamaker June 19, 2018 | 9:40 AM
Mike Hoffman
NHL
Senators trade Mike Hoffman after a teammate's wife accused his fiancée of cyberbullying June 19, 2018 | 9:32 AM
Danny Ainge Mike Zarren
Celtics
5 potential fits who could be available for the Celtics in the NBA draft June 19, 2018 | 6:55 AM
NCAA referee
College Sports
NCAA basketball referee pleads guilty to molesting teen boy June 18, 2018 | 10:17 PM
Mexico's Rafael Marquez
Soccer
Why a Mexican superstar is on the U.S. Treasury Dept's blacklist June 18, 2018 | 9:29 PM
Alex Ovechkin, Barry Trotz
NHL
Barry Trotz resigns as coach of Stanley Cup-winning Capitals June 18, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
What Brad Stevens had to say about Gordon Hayward's recovery June 18, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Xander Bogaerts appears to be putting it all together this season June 18, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Russia Soccer WCup Sweden South Korea
Soccer
South Korea's coach says his team was 'psychologically concerned' about playing against tall Swedes June 18, 2018 | 12:39 PM
Michael Porter Jr. NBA Draft
Celtics
Your guide to the 2018 NBA Draft June 18, 2018 | 12:36 PM
Russia Soccer WCup Senegal
Soccer
World Cup's only black coach says there should be more June 18, 2018 | 11:48 AM
Russia Soccer WCup Germany Mexico
Soccer
FIFA charges Mexico after fans chant anti-gay slur June 18, 2018 | 11:15 AM
James Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
James Harrison 'didn’t have a problem' with the Patriot Way June 18, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Pedro Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez is hosting a feast at Fenway Park June 18, 2018 | 7:34 AM
Xander Bogaerts hits a two-run home run on a pitch from Chasen Bradford during the seventh inning of Sunday's game in Seattle.
Red Sox
Red Sox belt three homers to rout Mariners 9-3 June 17, 2018 | 7:37 PM
Mexico World Cup fans
Soccer
Did Mexico’s revelry in World Cup win over Germany cause an earthquake? June 17, 2018 | 7:31 PM